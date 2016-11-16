Cal travels to Austin for elite diving competition

This weekend, the Cal men’s and women’s diving teams will travel to Austin where they will participate in the Texas Invitational, a three-day event featuring some of the best collegiate divers in the country. In addition to Cal, the diving teams from Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, TCU and North Texas will also participate. There will be no swimming events at this meet.

The first day of the invitational will start off on Thursday, with the preliminaries and finals for the women’s 3-meter board and the men’s 1-meter board. Friday will consist of the women’s 1-meter board and the men’s 3-meter board preliminaries and finals. The invitational will end with the men’s and women’s platform finals Saturday.

Cal’s diving coach Derek Starks, in his first season with the Bears, works with both the men’s and women’s programs, both of which feature some talented divers.

Junior Finn Scribbick is one of two divers on the men’s side, with the other being freshman Connor Callahan. Scribbick was limited last season due to injuries but qualified for the NCAA Championships in the platform as a freshman during the 2014-15 season. He also placed fourth in the Texas Invitational in the platform that same year.

Sophomore Phoebe LaMay and senior Hayden Tavoda will lead the way for the Bears on the women’s dive team. In her last time out, LaMay placed first in the 1-meter board with a score of 314.18, breaking her own school record by a point. She also ranks among Cal’s all-time top 10 on 3-meter and platform. Similarly, Tavoda also ranks among Cal’s all-time top 10 in all three events. Freshmen Mia Diliberto, Maggie Gallagher and Rachel Reeves round out a talented Cal women’s diving team.

The Bears will do their best to stand out in a crowded field. For Texas, senior Mark Anderson is the reigning Big 12 Diver of the Year and was a finalist at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials. Texas freshman Grayson Campbell will be another diver to watch, as he was the nation’s top incoming recruit. On the women’s side, Arizona senior Sally Hackett had the top scores in all three diving events for the Wildcats last season. Arizona State junior Mara Aiacoboae placed first on the platform in last year’s Texas Invitational.

While the Cal swim teams may not be competing this weekend, both the men and the women are preparing for the Georgia Fall Invitational, which takes place Dec 2.

