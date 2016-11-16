Campus leaders discuss solutions to financial issues

Campus leadership engaged in a roundtable discussion with staff members Thursday to address campus plans to solve current financial challenges as well as concerns about organizational changes to the campus.

The event was organized by the Berkeley Staff Assembly to respond to staff concerns and questions about UC Berkeley’s finances and other structural changes on campus. Financial solutions proposed during the discussion included increasing revenue generation through philanthropy efforts and monetizing real estate.

During the event, interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Carol Christ emphasized the need for revenue generation to resolve financial issues, rather than cost cuts. Christ identified philanthropy as a major source of revenue for the campus and said the campus is working to hire more staff to increase fundraising efforts.

Christ also identified enrollment as an important source of revenue and said developing self-supporting degree programs — part-time graduate professional degree programs that do not receive state support — could serve as an opportunity to maximize revenue for the campus.

Other sources of revenue identified by the panel to address financial issues include monetizing real estate. Christ said a task force on housing is currently working to identify and prioritize building sites to both solve the shortage of housing for populations across campus and generate revenue.

Campus Chief Financial Officer Rosemarie Rae said during the event that the campus is also looking to simplify and restructure the operation of various services offered on campus.

UC Berkeley’s Campus Shared Services, or CSS, which provides support for faculty, academics, staff, student employees and retirees, is currently working on several projects that will change how CSS provides services, according to CSS Chief Operating Officer Peggy Huston. CSS is implementing ServiceNow, an application that will automate the processing of HR requests and will allow members of campus to view how their request is being handled.

Huston said the new structure of CSS will include assessing campus needs and then determining the specific services the administration will provide and what CSS’s role will be in that process.

Questions submitted by staff members raised concerns about retaining talented staff who possess institutional knowledge. Huston said during the event that CSS has been working with managers and supervisors to create plans for how to retain staff and noted the importance of capturing institutional knowledge and being able to pass it on to other staff members.

Christ, however, said having new staff members who lack internal, institutional knowledge can be valuable for the campus.

“Fresh blood is so helpful to an organization. I believe with all of Berkeley’s distinction, we are too insular,” Christ said during the roundtable.“We do not look enough to peers, to people who do things better than we do in order to improve how we do things and fresh blood in the workforce is one of the ways you do that.”

The budget target deficit for the fiscal year 2016-17 is $100 million, according to Rae. Rae added that the campus is currently on target with the budget, which is being monitored carefully.

