Editor’s note: Food and Drink Guide 2016

It’s no secret that Berkeley hosts a treasure trove of restaurants, cafes and bars in which you can indulge every whim of your taste palate. With so many options available, it can be hard for students to decide where exactly to dine out next. Luckily, this year’s Food and Drink Guide is here to help!

We at The Daily Californian have compiled an assortment of the area’s best hotspots for wining and dining in a variety of cuisines, from Thai to Italian and many more. We’ve also included a look at our readers’ Best of Berkeley picks so you can see the most popular places students like to eat.

Don’t feel like eating out? We’ve included recipes for meals and cocktails that you can try at home too, so you don’t have to leave your apartment to feel like you’ve treated your taste buds to something new and exciting. If you like what you find, check out our online content at dailycal.org for even more recipes.

So cheers to all the culinary ad- ventures to come!