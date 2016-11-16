Electrical fire breaks out in Moffitt Library

The Berkeley Fire Department and the UC Fire Marshall responded to an electrical fire that broke out Monday in Moffitt Library.

According to the UC Police Department daily bulletin, the fire broke out in the Moffitt Library motor control center about 2:26 p.m. In an email, UC Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich said the fire occurred in an elevator.

A UC employee received a minor injury while trying to put out the fire, Reich said in an email.

Less than two weeks ago, Nov. 2, Moffitt Library reopened its fourth and fifth floors after more than a year of renovations.

UCPD also reported the theft of a golf cart near Moffitt Library at 2:05 p.m. Monday. Reich said, however, this incident was unrelated to the fire.

