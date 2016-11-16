Fantasy football recap week 10

Former Bears active in week 10

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Week 10 stats: 371 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions, three rush attempts for 27 yards and one rushing touchdown

Week 11 matchup: Washington Redskins

After a slow start to the season, Rodgers has been impressive over the past four weeks, throwing 12 touchdown passes and having a season-high 371 passing yards versus Tennessee. Yet, in week 10, the Titans beat the Packers, 47-25, to bring Green Bay’s season record to 4-5. The Packers’ running game has been ineffective as of late, consequently putting the offensive burden on Rodgers. This offensive deficiency will be addressed in coming weeks with running back James Starks — who played 71 percent of the snaps against the Titans — now healthy.

Stephen Anderson, tight end, Houston Texans

Week 10 stats: one reception, seven receiving yards and one touchdown

Week 11 matchup: Oakland Raiders

Anderson, a rookie out of Cal, scored his first career touchdown against the Jaguars in week 10. He could emerge for the Texans in weeks to come because of his ability get involved in the passing game, while serving as a red zone threat. In week 11, the Texans match up against the Oakland Raiders, who currently sit at a record of 7-2 and are also in the thick of the playoff hunt. Anderson is a player for fantasy owners to keep their eyes on, especially if he continues to get offensive reps.

Richard Rodgers, tight end, Green Bay Packers

Week 10 stats: four receptions and 27 receiving yards

Week 11 matchup: Washington Redskins

Following his season-best outing in week 10 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Rodgers continues to be targeted in the passing attack. He should see more opportunities in week 11 versus Washington, which is among the teams chasing a playoff spot in the NFC. He has been targeted 17 times over the past two weeks, yet still remains a fantasy football gamble. In other words, it’s hard to project what Rodgers will do on a week-to-week basis because he’s only gone for more than 30 receiving yards once this season.

Maurice Harris, wide receiver, Redskins

Week 10 stats: three receptions and 28 receiving yards

Week 11 matchup: Green Bay Packers

In week 10, Harris finally got a shot to showcase his talents with DeSean Jackson out with injury and Josh Doctson on injured reserve. He signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and began the season on the team’s practice squad. Then, on Oct. 21, he became a member of the active roster and has steadily found his way into Washington’s wide receiver rotation. Hauling in three receptions in week 10, Harris will look to continue his emergence in the Redskins’ offense in week 11 versus a struggling Green Bay team.

Goff’s first NFL Start:

Jared Goff, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 stats: none

Week 11 matchup: Miami Dolphins

Goff will finally make his first NFL start in week 11 versus Miami. Over the past several weeks, a lot of chatter has surrounded the Los Angeles Rams and their quarterback situation. At a record of 4-5, the Rams do not seem to be in the mix of the NFC’s playoff race. This offers the perfect basis for Goff to get some experience and learn on the fly while not being expected to lead his team to the playoffs. After all, Goff is only going to learn and grow with live-game experience rather than remaining on the sidelines.

