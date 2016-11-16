The audacity of hate

On November 8, Donald Trump was elected the President of the United States. That night, cities across the country exploded in protest, showing disdain for the discriminatory and inflammatory rhetoric that was used by the President Elect, and substantiated by the American voters. And people aren’t just upset that this nation has elected a man who is openly racist, homophobic and sexist, they are also deeply afraid of the potential social and political implications of having such a man as the leader of the (supposedly) free world.

Now, Trump’s promises could be turned into actual policy — with harsh and potentially irrevocable consequences for the US, and the world. Although it is by no means the demographic that will most be affected by the looming Trump presidency, the world of sports could also face huge changes in his upcoming tenure.

Trump laid out the plan for his first 100 days in office to “Make America Great Again” which “begins with restoring honesty, accountability and change to Washington.” Among Trump’s key legislative articles is the “End Illegal Immigration Act” which would “reform visa rules to enhance penalties for overstaying and to ensure open jobs are offered to American workers first.” He also plans to “suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot safely occur.”

The plans are, well, stringent — and in many ways contrary to the ideals that this country was founded on: aren’t we a nation of immigrants, after all? Aside from potentially uprooting countless people from their homes, and ostensibly denying the U.S. from accepting refugees, this also creates an openly accepted rhetoric of hate towards immigrants — labeling them as “outsiders” who don’t belong in “our” country.

Because the president, who in theory represents the purest ideals of this country, has expressed sentiments that are harshly xenophobic, this attitude could become normalized, opening the door for some Americans to reflect it back on those who they see as “others”.

So what repercussions can this built in and systemic hatred of immigrants have on sports? As of the 2015-16 season, 26.5% of the MLB was foreign-born, while the NBA boasted a similar 28.6% and the MLS an astounding 49%. But because these players ultimately play for American crowds, many of whom endorse Trump and therefore at least latently accept his hostility, they could face discrimination and hate crimes not seen since the backlash of the Civil Rights movement.

This carries over as well to high school and collegiate athletics: if the anti-immigrant rhetoric continues, games played between players of different races and nationalities could become more than just games — they could lead to further racial tensions and even violent altercations.

By no means am I saying that athletes will be the group most affected by Trump’s severe stances on immigration, but I do believe that it is another arena in which the current perception of “normal” behavior will be destroyed.

Beyond policy, though, the election of Trump has the potential to create tension within the sporting community as never seen before. The United States is witnessing a mass polarization in schools of cultural thought and action unfathomable to many of us who grew up in President Obama’s America: the divide between liberals and conservatives, wealthy and poor, white and nonwhite and rural and urban is more stark than ever before. And it’s only a matter of time before this divide sublimates into professional athletics — in fact, it’s already beginning.

With many (mostly white) NFL players pronouncing their support for Trump — those like Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and even Rex Ryan — there is potential for the atmosphere within certain establishments to become highly volatile for the many who are diametrically opposed to Trump’s caustic policies.

And while many professional athletes are beginning to stand up for the rights of Blacks in America (especially against the wrath of police brutality), Trump’s ideas, which in many ways appear to revolve around a police state, are nothing short of horrifying. His treatment of the Black community in the past and during his campaign is certainly unacceptable to many athletes across all sporting leagues — just as they are to many Americans — and could further divide leagues between those who fight for social justice and those who support — either in implicit or explicit ways — the obstruction of it.

It has long since been a tradition for the team that wins the NBA championship to visit the White House, but LeBron James has stated that if his Cavaliers win another title some time in the next four years, he’s not sure if they will engage in such a celebration with Trump. The statement is one that I believe will be the first of many like it, seeing as athletes are becoming more and more outspoken about social justice as they’ve simultaneously inherited a president who overtly and aggressively counteracts many of their protestations.

