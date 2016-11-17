Berkeley City Council discusses digital strategic plan at special meeting

Berkeley City Council held a work session Tuesday to hear updates from the city’s department of information technology on their new Digital Strategic Plan, or DSP, which includes a project to replace the city’s 28-year-old financial system.

The DSP, initiated in April, comes after the city’s 2009 Information Technology, or IT, master plan and provides a five-year roadmap for IT projects. The plan — intended to increase the city’s community engagement — outlines about 102 projects for the next five years, including redesigning the current city website, developing a cyber master plan and implementing Wi-Fi in more city buildings.

The new plan was developed in response to a significantly increased demand for web, mobile and cloud technology in recent years.

“We have been getting a lot of requests for more and more online services from our community, this plan will help us develop a roadmap for that,” said Savita Chaudhary, the city director of of information technology. “The next step would be to align these projects with the city’s strategic plan, and then will be identifying the budget for every initiative as part of the budget process for the city.”

According to Chaudhary, the department of information technology collected data over seven months by conducting citywide surveys, management interviews, city staff workshops and focus groups to finalize the list of DSP projects.

“I very much look forward to this project and really advancing innovation in how we engage with people in the community,” said Councilmember Jesse Arreguin at the meeting. “I thank the city manager for getting us Wi-Fi finally in the City Council chambers and I’m glad we are going to be expanding that to other facilities.”

The DSP is set to be updated annually in accordance with the changing needs of the city and the public.

Additionally, the four-member presentation team at the meeting gave updates on an initiative that will replace the 28-year-old financial system, FUND$, with a more modern Enterprise Resource Planning, or ERP, system.

“At the end of the day, yes we are replacing software but we really want to improve our ability to serve the community,” said Tasha Tervalon, ERP project manager at the meeting.

The ERP is intended to improve business practices, reduce paper use, enhance user accessibility and improve service. The ERP will include modules for contract management, refuse billing, work order system, performance evaluations, business licensing and property tax assessment.

The ERP project cost is estimated to be about $11 million over five years.

“I think this is one of the most exciting City Council meetings I’ve ever been to … because there’s nothing political about it,” said Councilmember Kriss Worthington at the meeting. “It is one of the most fundamental basic things that ties us all together.”

