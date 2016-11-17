Berkeley police report 2 shot at Strawberry Creek Park on Wednesday

Two victims were shot at Strawberry Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to Berkeley Police Department Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

According to Frankel, after receiving a call about 3 p.m., BPD searched the area and found two minors had been shot.

The victims were both transported to local hospitals, according to Frankel, and as of now have non-life threatening injuries.

Berkeleyside reported that a witness saw a fight break out among roughly 15 teenagers. During the scuffle, the witness told Berkeleyside that three gunshots were allegedly fired and the crowd dispersed.

As of press time, BPD has not released a description of the suspects or any further details about the investigation.

BPD is urging community members with more information about the crime to contact them at 510-981-5742.

Brenna Smith is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @bsmith_1853.