Creating your Thanksgiving staycation

All of your friends are talking about the exciting adventures awaiting them once Thanksgiving break starts. When they turn to you and ask about your plans, your only response is a lighthearted laugh followed by a spiel about wanting to spend time with family. But don’t lie to yourself; the only thing holding you back form booking a round-trip ticket to New York City is your insufficient funds. Fortunately for you, we at the Clog have thought of ways to bring your dream vacation to your home — and all on a budget.

New York City

If you haven’t been to the Big Apple yet, don’t rush to buy your ticket. Everything you need to experience this famous city is within your reach. First, fill your house with the sweets tunes of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” By playing this song on repeat, you’re listening to the number one jam of the locals. Then, fill your house with leaves from your local park and hang balloons with hand drawn faces on them. This way, when you stroll through your halls, you’ll be transported to Central Park during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And if you want to treat yourself, buy an entire New York style pizza. It’s best to make sure that you purchase the most overpriced pizza you can find, as nothing is cheap in the city!

Lake Tahoe

Rather than spending the holiday season in the sun, re-create the winter wonderland of Lake Tahoe. During this time of year, it’s easy to find fake pine trees, so head to Target’s Dollar Spot and pick up all the mini Christmas trees you can find. This will recreate the luscious forests found on the snowy mountains. To compliment the foliage, purchase pine scented air fresheners. Now that you’ve mimicked the environment, it’s time to immerse yourself in the weather. To do this, leave your freezer open all the time. If you’re tempted to close it, just throw on all your sweaters and scarves. Now, you’re a natural snow bunny.

United Kingdom

America’s Thanksgiving traditions can be overwhelming at times. The best way to take a break from such customs is to just leave the country altogether and escape the holidays. In this case, that means spicing up your home to make you feel like you’re a member of the British royal family. Pop on the kettle and brew some hearty English breakfast tea. Adorn every picture frame you have of the royal family, while “Rule Britannia” chimes throughout the halls. Of course, such a staycation wouldn’t be complete without cozying up in some tartan and watching a marathon of “Planet Earth” or “Doctor Who” on BBC America. Long live the queen!

Now that you have some options for traveling without stepping on a plane or getting in the car, the only thing holding you back is your imagination.

Contact Kirsty Fowler at [email protected].