What better picnic food to eat on Game Day than sandwiches? We’re all always on the go on Game Day, and in preparation for the Big Game this Saturday, you’ll definitely want something easy to make, eat and take with you for lunch. If you want to try something different and filling, spice up a normal sandwich by replacing the bread with a bagel. Pair your sandwich with a virgin sangria, so you’ll be full and energized to watch Cal beat $tanfurd (unfortunately not likely).

What you’ll need:

Makes one sandwich.

1 Persian cucumber

½ tomato

1 teaspoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

1 tablespoon feta cheese

¼ teaspoon of crushed chili pepper (optional)

A pinch of salt

Handful of kale

1 bagel of your choice

What you’ll do:

Cut your bagel in half and lightly toast it. Once heated, spread the mayo and mustard on one side of the bagel. Slice the Persian cucumber and tomato, and then place the kale and sliced cucumber and tomato on the other side of the bagel. Sprinkle the salt, chili pepper flakes (if using) and feta cheese on top of the vegetables. Your bagel sandwich is ready to go! Take some fruit, chips, Cheez-Its and/or power bars with you.

