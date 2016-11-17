Sujit Choudhry drops racial discrimination lawsuit against university

Former UC Berkeley School of Law dean Sujit Choudhry, who resigned from his position after campus employee sued him for sexual harassment, dropped his racial discrimination suit against the university Tuesday.

UC President Janet Napolitano called for a second disciplinary hearing after the original disciplinary actions were criticized for being too lenient.

In September, Choudhry filed a lawsuit against the UC Board of Regents and other related parties, alleging the university had racially discriminated against him in its disciplinary proceedings and attempted to deprive him of his reputation and career.

Choudhry filed a motion to stop the campus from pursuing disciplinary proceedings against him, but that motion was denied by a United States District judge on Nov. 11.

Choudhry’s lawyers could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Anderson Lanham is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @AndersonLanham.