Surviving the rest of the semester

It’s finally here: one month until the end of the semester. While these next four weeks are bound to fly by, the obstacles standing ibetween you and winter break are daunting. All that’s apparent is that there are bound to be tears, sleepless nights and multiple declarations of running away to Europe to become a vagabond. Before doing any of these things though, we at the Clog have supplied you with some self-help tips to that’ll assist you on your trek to your last final.

Give yourself some perspective

Being at UC Berkeley, it’s easy to get caught up in the stressors of school and post-college plans. Sometimes it feels like every decision you make within the next four years will alter the course of your life. It’s important to remember though, that this isn’t the case. As soon as you find your mindset beginning to resemble that of a freshman taking their first midterm, pick up the phone and give close friends or family members a call. Just hearing their voice can remove you from the stressful Berkeley bubble. Plus, it’s possible that you may be left in tears after laughing and reminiscing about old times.

Create tangible goals

Most of the time, we find ourselves making a to do list for the day that entails tasks such as, “start (and finish) 20 page paper.” While this would the dream, it’s obviously unobtainable. By creating, and failing, to complete these goals your day can turn sour immediately. Establishing smaller tasks will not only leave you feeling more productive at the end of the day, but you’ll get more accomplished by recognizing how much time you have in the day and prioritizing accordingly.

Make some cookies and watch a movie

We said it! You deserve to take a break for once. Plus, nothing is more counterproductive than staring at the same 300 pages of reading for five hours straight. Not only will your eyes glaze over, but you’ll also only induce more stress. It’s okay to put your work aside for a moment and practice a little self-care. By putting on one of your favorite movies, your mind is able to take a breather and refresh, as you’re transported into a completely different world. The best part, though, is being able to snack on your family’s (or Pillsbury’s) secret cookie recipe that’s bound to rejuvenate your soul.

Get out and explore

Our daily routines have us constantly residing in the same locations: libraries, classes and home. Eventually, such a pattern can make our lives monotonous during a time when we should be having at least a little bit of fun. Next opportunity you have for free time, instead of planting yourself on the couch with Netflix, hop on BART and explore. Here at Berkeley, we have the prime location to explore the surrounding cities, hiking trails and coastlines. Taking daycations will not only allow you to get away, but it’s possible that you might find your next favorite bookstore or coffee shop.

So the next time you’re on the verge of throwing in the towel, take a breath and step away. Self-care is the ultimate key to surviving the semester.

