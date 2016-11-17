Virgin sangria recipe

Do you ever want to enjoy a drink but don’t feel like having it with alcohol? Sangrias are delicious, but they don’t always have to be alcoholic in order to be good. This recipe is perfect to pair with sandwiches and other picnic foods, especially on Game Days.

What you’ll need (for four 8 ounce glasses):

1 12 ounce bottle of sparkling water

1 orange

1 apple

1 pear

1 tablespoon honey

1 12 ounce bottle of ginger beer (or any other plain soda)

What you’ll do:

1. Chop half of the orange, the whole apple and the whole pear into pieces and put it into the pitcher or Mason jar you’ll be serving the drink in.

2. Pour the sparkling water and ginger beer (or soda) into the pitcher or jar over the fruit.

3. Squeeze the rest of the orange into the drink, and then mix in one tablespoon of honey.

4. Mix the drink together, and if you’re serving it in a Mason jar, close the jar and shake it.

5. Add some ice to the drink and place it in the fridge until ready to serve. Enjoy!

This refreshing drink is appropriate for picnics, hot summer days or late evenings when you want to sit back and relax.

