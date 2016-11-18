Editor’s note: Holiday buying guide 2016

There are so many different celebrations, customs and traditions with which UC Berkeley students will mark the holiday season this year. It’s a time when we, as a community, get to celebrate our diversity while spending quality time with our loved ones.

Yet, some things will surely hold constant. The holiday festivities will surely be punctured by mishaps — family drama, gossip and cooking catastrophes that delay the main meal. And don’t get us started on political debates at the dinner table. You’ll need wine to get through that.

Among all this, there’s one other source of stress to fuss over: gift-giving. Deciding what present to get which relative or friend, in the limited amount of time available, is enough to give anyone anxiety.

Luckily we at The Daily Californian have got your back. Our Holiday Buying Guide includes not only gift ideas but also suggestions on where to go about your holiday shopping and much more.

So, happy holidays from the Daily Cal!

