Gingersnap cookie recipe

It’s not really a holiday celebration without cookies to munch on by the fire. You might be suffering instead of celebrating, but you can at least give your taste buds a party. These gingersnap cookies are soft and sweet enough to enjoy with a cold glass of milk. The hint of ginger flavor will leave you warm inside, and in case you’ve somehow managed to not fulfill your craving for fall flavors, there’s plenty of cinnamon in this recipe to go around. Don’t be tempted to skimp on the molasses, because it adds to the chewy texture and the slight bitterness adds another flavor profile to this baked good. This recipe makes enough to feed 24 of your friends — or just you during a study session — and takes about an hour and a half to whip up, so let’s get started.

What you’ll need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt (omit if using salted butter)

3/4 cup butter (at room temperature)

1 cup white sugar

1 egg (at room temperature)

1/4 cup molasses

4 tablespoons white sugar and 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon (mixed together)

What you’ll do:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Sift together the flour, ground ginger, baking soda, ground cinnamon and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, cream the butter and white sugar until it’s the consistency of frosting. Using an electric mixer will help you save time. Beat the eggs and molasses into the creamed butter. Slowly combine a third of the flour mixture into the wet ingredients and stir well. Add the rest of the powder in and whisk thoroughly. Pinch off pieces of the batter and roll that into 1-inch balls. Coat the balls in your cinnamon and sugar mix. Place the balls about two inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes and allow them to cool on a plate. The cookies should harden and crack as they cool down.

Enjoy!

This recipe is adapted from Grandma’s Gingersnap Cookies by Marie Ayers.

