Homeless encampment near City Hall disbanded Thursday morning

A homeless encampment adjacent to Civic Center was disbanded by a city order Thursday resulting in the arrest of one civilian, homeless activist Mike Zint.

City of Berkeley spokesperson Matthai Chakko said that after a previous encampment was disbanded Nov. 4, many of its members set up in the area near Civic Center. The city issued several verbal and written notices before they disbanded the encampment Thursday morning; however, Chakko could not specify how many notices were issued or when.

Zint was arrested for violating the building security rules of Civic Center per Berkeley Municipal Code 13.36.065.

Brenna Smith is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @bsmith_1853.