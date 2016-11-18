No shave never

On warm Autumn days, I wear shorts with resolute confidence, unleashing the lush, untamed forest that is my leg hair. Happy No-Shave November.

I love my leg hairs. They’re soft and comforting, catching flight in the breeze and tickling my otherwise lonesome calves — a gentle reminder that they’re there for me (even when nobody else is). They keep me a shade warmer in the winter, catch beads of sweat in the summer and serve as my year-round defense against men who aren’t yet ready to experience the natural feminine form.

But, I’ll admit, it’s not always like this. There are days when I greet the sight of my own leg hairs with disgust and shame. On these days, I look at the silky smooth legs of the women around me and think that this is what I want, what I should have. They don’t just walk down the street, they strut — legs fully exposed to the sunshine that glistens from their sparkling calves and thighs. Hairless women look like the ladies of Nair commercials, the height of femininity and beauty. My unsightly, scraggly haired legs, on the other hand, reflect an overwhelming masculinity and carry a general sentiment of uncleanliness.

I’m taken back, in these moments, to the Julia of my past: 11 years old, staring at herself in the mirror and wondering why her ugly uniform skirt looks even worse than everyone else’s. Her reflection yields only thoughts of too fat, too hairy, too ugly to wear anything that doesn’t swallow her whole.

Sometimes, this sense of insecurity and disgust moves me to reach into the depths of my bathroom cabinet and pull out a brightly colored razor. I lather up my legs and proceed to massacre each unsuspecting hair. They cry tears of bright red blood that ooze from cuts on ankles and knees. They scab and scar — literal battle scars — and sometimes even fight back with angry little red bumps, the inflamed ingrown hairs, that itch to no end.

Why don’t my post-shave legs ever look like the ones in the Nair commercials? And why, only days later, does the hair grow back in dark black stubble that cuts like a million little knives?

Each time I shave my legs, I always vow that I’ll never do it again, never commit that kind of violent treason against the natural form of my own body. But fighting the urge to reach for my razor feels like confronting years of subconsciously ingrained beauty standards head on. No matter how much I tell myself that my leg hair is okay — good, even — I am always tempted to fall into the thoughts of 11-year-old Julia, the one that knew nothing but to succumb to the very exclusive beauty ideals of the world around her.

And it’s not that I’m against shaving in general because, above all, women should do with their bodies whatever they would like. So if hairless legs were what made me feel good and fulfilled, on a level completely outside of what anyone else has to think, then by all means I would bow down to the razors and lasers and all the other forms of hair removal offered by the modern age.

It’s difficult, however, to convince myself that my desire for hairless legs actually comes from within me and not from some need to live up to an idealized beauty standard. I really only remember wanting to shave my legs when I realized that all the pretty girls were doing it and, obviously, I did my best to follow suit.

But it went beyond the sheer craving for conformity. It was something that I thought — and still can’t help but think sometimes — is part of being a woman, or at least a beautiful, feminine one.

Little by little, I learned to hate my leg hair, to look at it with disdain, to believe that unshaven legs represented something so much less sanitary and so much more masculine. And as much as I recognized the pain of shaving, it was far better than the pain of feeling like my hairy legs were an immediate marker of ugliness.

So now, I choose to unlearn, or rather, learn something new. Each day of hairy legs is a lesson in which I learn to love my own body as it is. It’s a rebellion against everything I was taught before and a conscious effort to find comfort in that which the world (and sometimes I) finds very, very uncomfortable.

If I can look down at my leg hair with ease, with a little bit of love even, I can alter the reflection that 11-year-old Julia sees in her bedroom mirror. The uniform skirt is still ugly, but I know that she never was.

Julia Bertolero writes the Friday blog on the details of everyday life. Contact her at [email protected].