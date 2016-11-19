Cal football suffers yet another Big Game disappointment after losing 45-31 to Stanford

In the 119th edition of the Big Game, the Stanford football team once again proved its superiority over Cal, winning 45-31 Saturday at Memorial Stadium, for its seventh consecutive victory over the Bears.

Cal was able to keep the game close in the first half, keeping Stanford’s star running back Christian McCaffrey (relatively) in check, while quarterback Keller Chryst struggled. The Bears’ quarterback Davis Webb found Chad Hansen for a 70-yard touchdown on the team’s first offensive play of the game, and Tre Watson added a score on the ground.

After leading only 17-14 at half, the Cardinal blew the game open at the start of the third quarter with a 90-yard McCaffrey rushing touchdown. Cal brought the game back as close as 31-24, but could never take the lead as McCaffrey torched the Cal run defense for one more touchdown. He finished with 284 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Cal was led by Watson, who picked up 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Webb finished 34-57 with 393 yards and two touchdowns.

Full recap to come.

Vikram Muller covers football. Contact him at [email protected].