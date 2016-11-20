Cal women’s basketball defeats CSU Bakersfield, 86-63

The Cal Women’s Basketball team had no trouble against CSU Bakersfield on their home court, leading for much of the game and finishing with a decisive 86-63 win. Sophomore Kristine Anigwe earned her third consecutive double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Aiding the Bears immensely was also freshman Mi’Cole Cayton, who went 3-3 from three-point range and put up 13 points in addition to playing energetic and tight defense. Cal also had three other players hit double-digits: Mikayla Cowling, Asha Thomas and Courtney Range. The Bears once again took off in the third quarter, outscoring the Roadrunners 22-9. Cal also outscored their opponents down low with 40 points in the paint, compared to Bakersfield’s 14. The Roadrunners were led in scoring by Aja Williams who tallied 35 points. Behind the arch, the Bears were an impressive 52.6%. Eight of the nine players who saw court time for the Bears put up at least two points, a true team effort that led to a huge Cal win.

Sophie Goethals covers women’s basketball. Contact her at [email protected]