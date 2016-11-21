A real boy

Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday we’ll be celebrating this Thursday.

Nov. 24 of this year, which coincidentally falls on Thanksgiving, will mark the eighth anniversary of one of the most important pop albums of this century: Kanye West’s 808s and Heartbreak.

In light of Kanye’s recent statements at his shows in San Jose and Sacramento this week, it seems critical to me to take the opportunity to reflect on the earlier, far more subversive and subtly revolutionary iterations of Kanye’s artistry. His onstage rants this weekend evoke an era of David Bowie’s career in the not-too-distant Richard Nixon-era past, in which he vocalized admiration for Adolf Hitler and fascism. Successful men in entertainment clearly think they can get away with anything.

Up until 2008, Kanye had built his career, consciously or not, on the art of appropriation. Honoring the consumerist-driven visions of pop artists like Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol, Kanye’s first three albums reappropriated and recontextualized work from other musicians into his samples in the production of his songs. Chipmunk soul — Kanye’s claim to fame as a producer in the appropriation of old soul music that he then chopped and pitched up — was simply his own take on the very method of borrowing, copying and juxtaposing of other work that Warhol revolutionized.

Appropriation is a masculine form of art. Then again, Kanye is a profoundly masculine artist. It’s often difficult to gauge just how self-aware Kanye’s work is for that very reason. His fourth studio album, 808s & Heartbreak, found a newly graduated Kanye West breaking from chipmunk soul and finding new ways to engage with the pop art movement. There are next to no samples on 808s.

Masculinity, in its constructed, gendered form, revolves around emotional misdirection and dishonesty. For me, then, the deepest core of 808s & Heartbreak is masculinity and love. 808s can be taken as Kanye’s pure masculine id channeled towards uncovering his unconscious, opaque emotional state.

Like Lena Dunham’s embarrassing, self-deprecating depictions of wealthy white womanhood, Kanye West in 808s & Heartbreak lets the ugliest parts of his masculinity take deep roots and expose themselves without apology. Kanye doesn’t purport to be the good guy in his relationships or in his life. Still, the pain he feels in his romantic life is no less real.

How do you find the words to explain yourself when you know you’re the problem? Checking your privilege and being better are an uphill battle.

In spite of my parents’ best efforts, I’ve been socialized as an externalized, performative, emotionally inarticulate man. It was never demanded that I develop emotionally past the age of 16. That burden of psychological development is usually designated to children raised as women. If I wanted, I probably could’ve gotten away with living my emotional life as an eternal child. I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve held an uncalculating, emotionally vulnerable conversation with a romantic partner. Perhaps it’s reductive to chalk up my intimacy problems to my gender, but it’s hard not to when I see all of the women in my life constantly doing emotional labor for men who always just prefer avoidance.

808s took shape after the loss of two of the most important women in Kanye’s life. Between the shocking death of his mother Donda and the tumultuous ending of his engagement to Alexis Phifer, Kanye West was left alone with nothing but his masculine pain.

Even when men are trying to be honest, we don’t really fully know how much of our supposed authenticity sincerely represents how we feel. “Amazing” and “Paranoid” act on multiple rhetorical levels. Even as they each appear to make fun of Kanye’s romantic partner, the songs serve to illuminate the ways in which Kanye could very well be projecting his own insecurities. Even as he claims his ex-girlfriend is “so paranoid,” he secretly intimates that he himself isn’t so sure that her paranoia was unjustified.

It’s incredibly difficult to love as a man, to articulate yourself emotionally as a man, to end a relationship as a man. Men don’t build the support systems. Men don’t find the tools they need to lift themselves out of cold winters. They just end up like Kanye in 2008, on this album, crying in autotune, funneling themselves through the eye of a needle in pitch black, sounding insincere even when they try their hardest to be straightforward.

If you want to understand his humanity, just listen to the final track of 808s. “Pinocchio Story” makes the entirety of Kanye’s career make sense. That song is like coming up for air for the first time after drowning under the suppressive force of the masculine mold for as long as you can remember.

Kanye’s rarely ever performed this tender song live and for good reason. It exposes his truth far too much for his own comfort. He sings of his desperation to be authentic as a man and as a performer, even as he knows the trajectory of his career demands that he build his brand like a massive chrysalis around his tender sense of self. Kanye West is Pinocchio, anguishing for a sense of authentic self, stuck in a body made out of wood.

“Real boy” is an oxymoron. Yet still, he yearns to be real. All men do.

Justin Knight writes the Monday arts & entertainment column on building identity by consuming culture.