Berkeley Police Department arrest two suspecs after robbery in Elmwood Starbucks

Assistance from community members led to the arrest of two male suspects in connection to a Saturday robbery at a Starbucks on Telegraph Avenue, according to a Berkeley Police Department crime alert.

Witnesses reported to BPD about 4:20 p.m. that one of the suspects, Oakland resident Delamontae Stewart, and a female victim were struggling over a laptop inside of the coffee shop, the alert stated. According to the alert, after Stewart allegedly pulled the laptop out of the woman’s hands, a community member blocked the door of the Starbucks.

Subsequently, Stewart allegedly showed a pistol, causing the community member to move out of the way, the alert stated. The community member then followed Stewart out of the door, watching him get into a waiting car that fled eastbound on Ashby Avenue, the alert stated.

Witnesses then called BPD and described the suspect, getaway car, and the direction it drove. According to the alert, BPD officers then identified a car that matched the description and stopped it near the intersection of Ashby Avenue and Domingo Street.

Police arrested Stewart, 22, and Oakland resident Zachery Haliburton, 19, who was driving the car, the alert stated. According to the alert, police found the stolen laptop and a pellet gun inside of the car.

Stewart and Haliburton are being held at Berkeley Jail with bails of $105,000 and $70,000, respectively. Both have been charged with felonies for 1st degree robbery and receiving stolen property, court records show.

Stewart has additionally been charged with felony assault, among other charges.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.