Cal impresses but Texas dominates at Diving Invitational

Homefield advantage sure worked out well for the Longhorns this past weekend, as divers from Texas swept all three men’s events and took two out of the three women’s events in the Texas Diving Invitational. Even so, Phoebe Lamay represented Cal well with a second-place finish in the 1-meter championship and a third-place finish in the 3-meter championship.

On the men’s side, Texas All-American senior Mark Anderson re-established himself as one of the best collegiate divers in the country. Anderson wound up winning the 1-meter championship with a score of 443.85, more than 60 points ahead of the second-place finisher, Texas freshman Grayson Campbell. In the 3-meter championship, Campbell won with a score of 442.05 to live up to his billing as the nation’s top incoming recruit, while Anderson finished third. Cal divers did not survive the preliminaries to make the finals in these diving events.

The men’s platform was tightly contested all throughout, with the top-four divers separated by only four points through the first four rounds. Going into the sixth and final round, Anderson trailed Arizona State’s David Hoffer by 1.9 points. Both would perform the same dive — a back two-and-a-half somersault with one-and-a-half twists. Anderson would score 81.6 points on the dive to edge out Hoffer, who scored 75.2 points, for first on the platform. Cal’s Connor Callahan wound up placing seventh on the platform with a score of 306.50.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Texas freshman Alison Gibson won the 3-meter event Thursday with a score of 355.20 while Texas sophomore Meghan O’Brien won the 1-meter board Friday. In both events, Lamay would fall just short of placing first, finishing 19.40 points behind Gibson and 12.60 points behind O’Brien. Besides Lamay, no other Cal divers made it out of the preliminaries in the 3-meter and 1-meter events.

Arizona State’s Mara Aiacoboae won the platform to prevent a Texas sweep. With 21 divers competing in the platform from schools such as Texas, North Texas, ASU, Arizona, Hawaii and TCU, Cal would have a respectable showing, with Mia Diliberto, Lamay, Hayden Tavoda and Rachel Reeves finishing sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Cal men’s and women’s swim and dive teams will resume their regular season at the Georgia Fall Invitational starting Dec. 2.

Jeffrey Liu covers women’s swimming. Contact him at [email protected]