Cal men’s basketball prepares to face San Diego State in Sacramento

Thanksgiving is a time for traditions. And in a newly made tradition, the No. 25 Cal men’s basketball team is playing a Thanksgiving week neutral-site game against San Diego State for the second consecutive year.

In what is supposedly scheduled as a promotion for the new Golden 1 Center in Sacramento — which will also host the first two rounds of the 2017 men’s NCAA Championship — the Bears are one of four teams to participate in a doubleheader, with UC Davis facing Sacramento State before the Bears and Aztecs take the court Monday night.

The Bears are coming off a thrilling overtime win over UC Irvine, in which they were led by true freshman Charlie Moore’s 38 points. This included a string of 10 straight points late in regulation to force overtime and come back from a deficit as large as 13 points. Cal relied on Moore’s production from the get-go, as it was playing without three starters in Ivan Rabb, Jabari Bird and Grant Mullins because of injuries to their toe, back and neck, respectively. The injuries to Bird and Mullins were especially taxing, as they were “gametime” scratches, according to head coach Cuonzo Martin, and they had played in the game prior, against South Dakota State.

But barring any setbacks in practice over the past few days, Martin expects those players to suit up for Monday night’s contest. Their presence should significantly help take the weight off Moore’s shoulders, as both Bird and Mullins have been reliable three-point shooters. Outside shooting was a weak point for the Bears in their victory over the Anteaters as they shot 7-22.

Cal also struggled inside, with its two big men, Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks, getting dominated on the screen and roll. They are not particularly quick on their feet, and Martin usually has them drop back with the screener, while Moore or Sam Singer would fight through screens.

On multiple occasions, a sturdy screen and the Cal bigs not rotating to cover the ball ended in either a quick shot for Irvine off the screen or crisp passes to an open look at a three. Both centers also struggled to get putbacks in the first half, though Rooks was able to improve in the second half, scoring a tip-in to force overtime.

The eventual return of Rabb should help Cal shore up its defensive deficiencies, but until his yet-to-be-announced return, the Bears may be forced to rely on outscoring opponents to win games. That may be difficult to do against the Aztecs, who have multiple players returning from their team that made a 2016 NIT semifinal appearance.

Among those returning are two guards — junior Trey Kell and sophomore Jeremy Hemsley — who led the team in scoring last season. In addition, the Aztecs boast a powerful big man in Malik Pope, a former four-star recruit who is a projected starter but has not yet played this season. If Pope debuts against the Bears, he could give Rooks and Okoroh trouble on the pick and roll again, as he shot over 37 percent from range last season.

But the likely return of Mullins and Bird is promising for Cal, which should look to extend its unbeaten start by competing from long-range. And with Moore carrying a lighter scoring load, the Bears offense should be able to keep pace with and ultimately take down the Aztecs.

