Cheryl Davila wins District 2 City Council seat, beating incumbent Darryl Moore

Cheryl Davila is set to win Berkeley City Council’s District 2 seat — displacing incumbent Darryl Moore who has held the position since 2004.

The final unofficial tally was released Friday by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters, showing that Davila had about 51 percent of the vote, compared to Moore’s approximately 49 percent after a round of ranked-choice voting redistributed the votes for candidate Nanci Armstrong-Temple. Davila’s win marks the first time since 1996 that a sitting City Council member has been defeated.

“I was thrilled, apparently it’s a historical event,” Davila said.

Armstrong-Temple contended for the District 2 seat in addition to Moore and Davila. Moore had led in the first round of tallying with about 40 percent of the first-ranked votes.

After Armstrong-Temple was eliminated from the race with about 29 percent of the vote, the second-ranked choices of her voters were tallied. This round gave an extra 1,236 votes to Davila, allowing her to take a 2.5 percent lead over Moore, who received 446 of the counted second-choice votes.

The tally did not conclude until this Monday becauseof the time it takes to process mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the office until Nov. 14 were included, according to Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis.

In a press release issued Monday, Moore said he will continue in his position as a senior management analyst with the Oakland Housing Authority, but his future plans in public service are uncertain.

“I plan to take a bit of time to decide where my skills and talents could be utilized to best benefit my community,” Moore said in the press release.

Davila and Armstrong-Temple both advocated for the creation of “neighborhood assemblies” that could better communicate specific community interests to council members.

Armstrong-Temple said that while she and Davila had much in common within their platforms, they differed on whether Berkeley should divest from Israel — a cause Davila champions.

In September 2015, Moore removed Davila from her appointed seat on the city’s Human Welfare and Community Action Commission after she brought forth a proposal to divest city funds from companies affiliated with the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

In her new position, Davila hopes to predominantly tackle affordable housing, homelessness and uniting the city.

“People don’t know that the flats and the hills are two different entities,” Davila said. “We have to be in solidarity with each other.”

Davila said she is planning to approach the housing crisis by primarily determining what buildings are vacant and retrofitting these existing properties. To create unity, Davila added that she hopes to create mentoring opportunities for youths.

Davila said she will be sworn in Dec. 1.

Contact Audrey McNamara at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @McNamaraAud.