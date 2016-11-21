Quiz: Which Thanksgiving food are you?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we at the Clog couldn’t be more excited. From the mashed potatoes to the turkey, we’re more than ready for a full tummy of food — we’re starving college students, after all, and it’s about time that we enter a Thanksgiving-induced food coma that will hopefully last through finals. With so many wonderful foods to choose from, you may have been wondering which Thanksgiving staple food item you embody. If this is the case, we at the Clog have just the quiz for you.

What’s your favorite color? Green. Brown. Orange. Purple. Red. What’s your favorite part about Thanksgiving? The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The dog show after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Christmas music. Black Friday. Stuffing your face with stuffing. What are you most thankful for this year? Family. Friends. Good health. Oski. Stellar grades. Memes. What’s your least favorite part of Thanksgiving? Answering an excessive number of unnecessary questions from your relatives. Being forced to wash and peel the potatoes. Catching up on school work that you should’ve done weeks ago. Realizing that you’re going to have to start thinking about finals once you get back from Thanksgiving break. What are you least thankful for this year? Dirks. Finals. Misuse of public funds. Less than stellar grades. Oski. Memes. Describe yourself in a nutshell. Loud and boisterous. Reserved. Weird, but in a good way. Perpetually hungry. Tired UC Berkeley student. You’re the turkey. You’re the star of Thanksgiving and the center of attention in real life. You’re desired by many and adored by all. Some people might not like you, but you’re so important to everyone else that they’re never brave enough to speak up about it. Yay peer pressure! You’re the pumpkin pie. You’re a Thanksgiving classic. You may seem a little plain at first sight, but once you dig a little deeper, you’re pretty sweet. And some people are so devoted to you that they consistently make time to see you, even if you’re out of season. We need to stop buying pumpkin pie. You’re the mashed potatoes. You’re a tad bit dry, and kind of salty. But hey, you’re still pretty fluffy. Whatever that means. Anyway, you’re a staple of any gathering and even though you might feel forgotten, people miss you immensely when you’re not there. Just don’t forget the gravy. You’re the stuffing. You’ve got a lot of different components to you, and you’re full of different flavors. You’re a great side dish to almost anything. Some people like you, some people don’t. If they voice this opinion, however, you can just tell them to stuff it. You’re the cranberry sauce. You’re pretty underrated and you’re usually overshadowed by the star of the show, turkey. But hey, you’re really sweet. For some reason, people only remember that you exist twice a year. Sorry.

Contact Chloe Lelchuk at [email protected].