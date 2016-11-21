Slate of the union

Our national election season is finally, mercifully over. But for those of us lucky enough to attend the hallowed institution of UC Berkeley, our electoral nightmares have just begun. Gird your loins, light your lamps and hide your women and children, for ASUC campaign season is nigh.

If the ASUC is universally reviled, the bulk of that revulsion is probably fueled by the foulness that is campaign season. That hatred is by no means unwarranted; I understand that for the uninterested potential voter, months of profile picture changes and avoiding suspiciously friendly people at parties culminating in a two-week takeover of Sproul Plaza by smiling drones who follow you to class is not exactly ideal. It is, however, a necessary evil that candidates must shoulder on the path to electoral success; know that the candidates almost certainly hate campaigning more than you do.

Campaigning has actually already been going on for months. During the fall semester, the parties go through the slating process of selecting candidates. How this exactly works varies from party to party and from voting constituency to voting constituency. The most common method, employed by every party, is the tried-and-true “brainstorm people who would be good and ask them directly,” though other methods exist — for example, many of the well-organized voting communities select their own candidate who is later endorsed by a party.

Potential candidates are then subjected to an interview process. When I was SQUELCH!’s party chair, the three main qualities we screened for were effectiveness, electability and accordance with our party’s principles. Effective senators require effective platforms: We looked for candidates with policy positions that were well-thought-out and achievable, as well as candidates with actual experience working on these issues (which is pretty much a prerequisite for “well-thought-out”).

Judging for electability is an uglier beast. In a perfect world, good policy would be enough to win elections, but, unfortunately, too few in the voting population care about that (just ask Hillary Clinton). Winning senate elections usually requires about 450 votes, so an electable candidate usually has to be popular enough to carry at least 250 of those votes just based on who they are and who they know before they even begin the extensive campaign process.

Getting that many people to care about you enough to vote for you is messier than it might initially appear. Student Action has a history of slating candidates who have no chance of winning but can carry small constituencies — for example, a sorority of 100 voters — and pairing them up with a stronger candidate. When the weak candidate loses, the ranked voting system gives all those votes to their partner, who is then pushed to victory. The candidates are also not told ahead of time which of them is slated to lose, so they run the whole multiple-month gamut of campaigning without realizing that they are destined for failure.

Accordance with party principles is probably the scummiest of the prerequisites. In SQUELCH!, that just meant having a good sense of humor and a flair for anti-authoritarianism. Other parties with chairs less ethically pure than I have different tactics. For example, potential CalSERVE candidates must fill out a questionnaire to prove their progressive bona fides before they get selected.

This entire process must also be done in complete secrecy because, hilariously, if the other parties find out who you’ve slated before you officially announce your candidates, they will attempt to sabotage you and slate a candidate who will directly undermine someone you’ve already slated. Two years ago, CalSERVE found out that we had slated Dree Kavoussi and slated someone else from her sorority, which theoretically would divide that voting bloc, knocking Dree out of the running and opening up another space in the senate for one of their candidates to win. It didn’t work, and Dree came in fourth out of 37, but I’m petty enough that I’m still whining about it two years later.

By-the-by, all this strategic drama and playing-chess-with-people’s-lives is taking place from about October to January. So while I sympathize with those who want campaigning to end after avoiding Sproul for two weeks in April, know that it has been taking up all the candidates’ time and energy for at least six months by that point.

I am not so naive as to expect full sympathy for senate candidates — after all, running an electoral campaign is entirely voluntary, so their doom is one of their own making — but few of them knew the scale of the undertaking when they first decided to undertake it. The disdain of the malcontents, therefore, should extend past muttering insults at exhausted candidates trying to walk you to class and include muttering insults at their party chairs, who every year catalyze the misery of election season by forcing each other to weave ever-more-tangled webs of manipulation and lies.

