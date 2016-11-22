New interim assistant vice chancellor for human resources to begin next year

Jo Mackness will be starting next year as the campus’s new interim assistant vice chancellor for human resources, as announced by Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy in an email Monday.

Mackness, the current chief strategy and operating officer and senior assistant dean at the Haas School of Business, has more than two decades of experience working in human resources. She will be temporarily replacing Jeannine Raymond, who is retiring in December after 10 years working at UC Berkeley.

Mackness has been working at Haas since 2008, after working as a consultant for human capital management and thinking and planning management. According to the email sent out by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance, Mackness will focus on strategic planning for providing and improving administrative services and infrastructure.

Campus spokesperson Dan Mogulof said in an email that the campus will work with Mackness to “ensure continuity with efforts to support the needs and interests of the (campus’s) employees,” and that the campus hopes she will “help lead ongoing efforts to plan and think strategically about the challenges and opportunities that Human Resources currently faces.”

The timeline for appointing a permanent assistant vice chancellor will not be set until a vice chancellor for administration and finance — John Wilton stepped down in January — is appointed, according to Mogulof.

The shakeup comes as the campus reels over its massive structural deficit and more than a dozen leaders across the administration leave UC Berkeley.

