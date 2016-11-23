6 campus golf carts reported stolen last week

Last week, six campus golf carts were reported stolen or lost, according to UCPD spokesperson Sgt. Sabrina Reich.

So far, UCPD has recovered four of the missing carts, but no arrests have been made.

“At this time, we don’t think the thefts are related,” Reich said in an email. “It is believed to be a crime of opportunity where different individuals are walking through campus and decide to take the cart for a joy ride to campus locations or to get to locations some distance from campus.”

The recovered carts were located at Eunice Street between Spruce Street and Oxford Avenue, Cragmont Rock Park, University Drive near the campus’s west entrance and Grinnell Path near the campus Eucalyptus grove.

Reich said in the email that it is hard to know what condition the stolen carts were left in because a variety of campus and student staff use them. She added, however, that UCPD has previously seen instances where carts were parked unsecured.

The carts range in value from $3,000 to $8,000. A campuswide email sent Monday noted that stealing a golf cart — even if taken only for a short distance or period of time — is considered motor vehicle theft and is a felony.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.