Student sexually assaulted at co-op Tuesday morning

A student was sexually assaulted at a co-op early Tuesday morning, according to a UCPD crime alert.

About 3:17 a.m., UCPD received a report of a sexual assault that occurred about 1:30 a.m. at an university-affiliated co-op. The victim, a male student and co-op resident, met the suspect on the internet, according to the alert. The sexual assault occurred in the victim’s room, the alert stated.

The co-op where the sexual assault occurred was not disclosed in the alert.

The alert describes the suspect as a Black male who is about 20 years old and is between 170 to 190 pounds. In addition, the suspect is described as being between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 in height with a medium complexion, muscular build, dreadlocks and a black goatee, wearing a light gray sweatshirt and black or blue sweatpants.

UCPD is asking those with information about the crime or about any other recent similar incidents to contact the department’s criminal investigation bureau at 510-642-0472 during business hours or 510-642-6760 at all other times.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.