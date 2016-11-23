Thanksgiving outfit guide

Thanksgiving is a marvelous time of the year. Not only do you have a great opportunity to spend time with your family, but you also have the chance to make a fall fashion statement. On top of this, there are few days of the year specifically centered around the act of eating, so you might as well embrace it. So how do you dress for a full belly while still making a fashion statement? Luckily you have the Clog, so be thankful for this Thanksgiving fashion guide.

Stretchy bottoms

Whether they be leggings, “jeggings,” or any bottoms with an elastic band. You can dress up this look with a stretchy skirt, or keep it casual with a pair of stylish joggers or sweats. Whoever said beauty is pain has clearly never worn stretchy pants.

Forget the belt.

If we can give you one tip, we would suggest skipping out on wearing a belt this Thanksgiving. If this tip isn’t self explanatory enough, we don’t know what to say to you.

Wear horizontal stripes.

Because horizontal stripes tend to accentuate you’re beautiful belly, you should consider wearing them on Thanksgiving this year. Since Thanksgiving is all about being full, why not flaunt what you got?

Turkey headpiece

Rumor has it the hit fashion piece of the season is a turkey headpiece. You can find these on Amazon or any local party store. Why not wear your dinner?

Wear all white.

It’s a new trend for the season to wear all white and stain your clothing with a cornucopia of different products. Our favorite combination is sweet potato and gravy. You’ll be the trendiest one at the table with this novel fashion idea.

We hope you take these fashion tips into consideration while getting ready for Thanksgiving this year. Gobble gobble!

