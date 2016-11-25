10 pickup lines to use during Thanksgiving break

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of Thanksgiving isn’t necessarily romantic love. But for those of you who choose to stay in Berkeley during the Thanksgiving break, this is the right opportunity to find a significant other. Turkey day might be over, but the window for Thanksgiving-themed come-ons is definitely not closed yet. These pickup lines are sure to make your receiver smile, if not fall for your witty charm. We at the Clog have compiled lines that will help you in your endeavor to make the most of this November reprieve before finals.

Are you on Crossroads’ Thanksgiving menu? Because I’d like to gobble you up. You’re just like how I like my potatoes — sweet. I think Shakespeare must have been on to something. My two pilgrims are ready to kiss you. How do you take your stuffing? I plan to explore the entire cavity. Because we’re the only ones left in Berkeley, why don’t we have a little celebration of our own? Forget about pumpkin, you’re the only cutie pie I need. Want to go back to my residence hall? I have a cornucopia of skills I could show you. Are you a smoking hot turkey? Because I’d baste you. Why don’t I pack these Thanksgiving leftovers and we can have a peck-nic at Memorial Glade? I’d be very thankful if you did some giving.

We at the Clog hope you have an eventful Thanksgiving — if not with family, then with friends and (hopefully) your future bae. These lines are the (tur)key to warming hearts and sharing the holiday love.

Contact Angeline Nguyen at [email protected].