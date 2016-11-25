Read 10:42 p.m.

*sharp inhale, filled with panic* I wait a moment before I start full-on hyperventilating. He got my message. He read my message. But where was his response?

I stared ruefully at my phone willing it to do something, redeem itself. Years passed, my hair grayed, life had ceased to contain meaning, when finally the bubble appeared in the corner of my screen — the three little grey dots that told me he had started typing a response (thank god) and that everything would be OK.

After I had calmed down from the near panic that occurred at the thought of being actively ignored, I thought to myself, “What kind of twisted moron turns on their read receipts?” I mean, read receipts are among the most diabolical forms of passive aggression known to man — why would anyone with an ounce of decency ever choose to use them?

Back before the cryptic read receipts were around — the good old days — everyone could just go on ignoring each other and no one would ever really know for sure that they were being ignored. These were the blissful days of creativity, when everyone was forced to come up with a “Sorry I didn’t see your message :’(” or a “Whoops I haven’t looked at my phone lol.” This kind of good-natured lying was what kept everyone’s self-esteem intact and, more importantly, required people to actually tell others when they didn’t want to continue texting them (or at least spend an exceptional amount of time ignoring them). Nowadays, just one fateful read receipt immediately signals impending doom.

But, aside from trying to be subtle (or not so subtle) and passive aggressive, I can’t seem to understand any logical reasons why this guy would elect to append this loaded tidbit of extra information to each of the texts he receives. Perhaps it’s for transparency — a way for him to prove to friends and lovers that he really does care because he responds right after reading their messages (although we all know he saw it in the notifications tab hours ago). In that case, am I a shady asshole for not turning my read receipts on as well?

If so, this guy must think I’m hiding something. Perhaps if I turned on my read receipts, he’d be reassured that I am actually into him. After all, what better, more romantic way to say “I’m into you” in the digital age than by responding immediately to someone’s texts?

But, if I did end up turning my read receipts on, I could run the risk of accidentally opening one of his messages when I’m not completely mentally and emotionally prepared to respond. There would be no chance for me to give some half assed, “OMG I totally fell asleep lol” type excuse a few hours later because he would already know that I’d seen it. Then I’d be forced to think up some response on the spot that does not at all convey the full extent of my delightful humor/wit/intelligence.

Or maybe his read receipts aren’t used to reflect transparency at all. Maybe he’s part of that very small minority of the texting population that actually uses read receipts for their intended purpose: to simply let people know that he’s read their message so he doesn’t have to respond. This minority sees read receipts as useful and time saving, generally ignoring any analysis of the texting syntax beyond the understanding of the simple semantic meaning. These people — the overworked business types and on-the-go parents and lazy texters — just can’t spend those precious extra seconds to confirm that, yes, they had seen whatever very functional message they had received.

And maybe this guy’s seemingly strange use of read receipts actually serves as a righteous rebellion against the entire texting world’s preconceived notions of messaging etiquette. He’s not intending be rude and ignore people but rather downplay the importance of text messaging as a whole in hopes that the world will return to more meaningful forms of communication. Maybe that’s what he was actually trying to communicate with his read receipts.

Then again, he could just be an asshole.

And there lies the sheer stupidity of texting: It’s impossible to recreate an entire human connection with only a few concise (and often poorly written) letters and symbols. With such a lack of sensory information to take in, I’m forced to overanalyze every possibly meaningless iota of each interaction (even more so than usual). Every emoji, every fragment of a word, every punctuation mark and every damn read receipt — suddenly they all carry some implicit meaning that I must inevitably proceed to decode.

But unless the world were to somehow turn away from technological means of communication, I suppose I’m stuck over-thinking all the texts and read receipts that float my way through cyberspace. And if this guy does turn out to be an asshole after all, you better believe my receipts will be turned on.

Julia Bertolero writes the Friday blog on the details of everyday life.