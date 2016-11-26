Armed robbery occurs near Clark Kerr campus

An armed robbery occurred near Clark Kerr campus Friday night, with the two suspects still at large.

About 11:20 p.m., two male suspects approached a man with unknown campus affiliation at the intersection of Warring and Parker streets, according to a UCPD crime alert.

One of the suspects allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, the alert stated, and the victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene on foot before getting into a car that was last seen traveling southbound on Warring Street, the alert stated.

The suspects did not injure the victim physically during the incident. Berkeley Police Department officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The alert described the suspects as two Black males in their 20s wearing dark clothing.

BPD is asking those with information about the incident to call at 510-981-5900.

Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is the city news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @ayoonhendricks.