Lucius molds lovely folk music in own aesthetic image at the Fillmore

Lucius’ latest album Good Grief, released in March this year, presents an eclectic mix of sound. The songs hold forcefully cheerful disco pop beats and vocals bursting with youthful fervor. But the band’s lyrics traverse the feeling of being in love in all its moments. Lucius’ tour feels as if it’s all in service to this bittersweet image of love.

The five-piece indie pop group (with a touring member) is bold and weird; its show at the Fillmore on Nov. 17 was equal parts theatrical and musical. It wasn’t flashy or fixated on aesthetics, but it was artfully performed and staged.

The band opened its set with an explicit reference to its unusual inspection of love. A hollow voice recording, akin to a female version of the narrator from “The Twilight Zone,” washed over the stage. “A rush from love or a rush from fear can look so alike, like twins,” it announced. It was a bizarre and slightly ominous prelude to the night, but it did nothing to lessen the palpable excitement of the crowd, which screamed madly as the two lead vocalists — Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig — stepped onto the stage.

The duo sported matching blond undercuts and and tiny double buns, wearing identical rainbow-embroidered capes. They stood at dueling keyboards and drums, facing partly inward toward one another like mirror images.

Two white spotlights fell over them as their voices melted together to form one ethereal, unwavering sound in the stunning opening lines of “Madness.” Their poise didn’t falter at the kick of the drums and the arrival of the emotionally pained chorus — “Maybe I’ll drive myself to madness / Spinning in circles, don’t have it figured out just yet.” They seemed removed from the context of their lyrics in a way that wasn’t inauthentic or unfeeling but rather polished and impressive.

Throughout the concert, this stoicism dwindled as the duo swapped its synchronized swaying for more casual smiles.

After playing one of their most vocally dynamic songs, “Gone Insane” — which escalates from an angelic falsetto to a raw, emotive screaming match — the two leads left for a wardrobe change. When Wolfe and Laessig returned, it wasn’t to the stage; they walked through the crowd to the middle of the room where they stood facing each other in their new black fringe capes to sing “Pulling Teeth” (a song from the band’s new two-track 10 inch) amid a sea of cheers and Snapchat video cameras.

The following speech about President-elect Donald Trump was not entirely unexpected, but it didn’t feel planned. “We all need to be incredibly accepting at this time; it’s a fragile time,” Wolfe said. “We need to embrace those who are different than us, who think different than us. It’s the only way we’re going to get through.”

The precedent for very little banter with the crowd was broken by this long intermission, though Wolfe and Laessig didn’t make it a habit. But the message of inclusion and love stuck.

A few songs from the end of their set, the duo invited the opening duet group, the Cactus Blossoms, onto the stage for a sultry collaborative cover of Michael Buble’s “Save the Last Dance For Me.” It wasn’t a perfect performance — the mic screeched a couple of times and one of The Cactus Blossoms missed his cue, but the slip-ups felt like an intentional display of the ideals they advocated.

At the end of the concert, Lucius picked to end the night on “Genevieve,” from their first album Wildewoman. It was funky and exuberant and confident, a song about being through with a relationship on your own terms. But it isn’t spiteful or jealous; it’s just self-empowering.

Lucius’ show gave the audience a brazen amalgamation of punk, pop and folk that was presented with careful style. It wasn’t particularly cohesive, so, at times, all of its rehearsed coolness also belies a band not fully sure of its musical identity. But that’s not a bad thing.