Leaked audio reveals additional lewd comments from UC Regent Norman Pattiz

In new audio leaked to several media outlets, UC Regent Norman Pattiz can be heard describing pubic hair and pornographic films to colleagues — just weeks after a recording surfaced in which he made lewd comments to a female colleague.

The unsolicited statements were made in May at a studio for PodcastOne, a popular online podcast platform, by the radio mogul according to the anonymous source of the audio.

“One of my first physical sexual sensations was reaching down in somebody’s pants and feeling pubic hair,” Pattiz said, as several colleagues could be heard laughing in response. “It was an instant hard-on, holy shit.”

The anonymous source indicated they were a former independent contractor who worked with Pattiz, the founder of PodcastOne.

“I’ll tell you who wasn’t laughing,” the source said in an email. “Three of his female employees who were there at the time. The look of disgust on their face is pretty unforgettable.”

Over the course of the 80-second, most recently leaked recording, Pattiz describes internet pornography at length. One person in the room asks why he doesn’t start his own podcast “to tell stories like this.”

“Because I’m a regent of the University of California,” Pattiz replies. “I’m the chairman of the national security labs at Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore, and I’m a 20-year reserve deputy sheriff.

“I can’t talk that way,” he said. “I’m talking this way.”

In the wake of the vulgar recording’s release last month, the UC Board of Regents unanimously approved a new policy requiring that board members comply with regents sexual harassment policy and ethical standards in private life.

Pattiz, a member of the governance and compensation committee that first heard the policy proposal, has said he has already begun the mandated online sexual harassment training.

A UC spokesperson was unavailable for immediate comment Sunday night.

Check back for updates.

Alexander Barreira is the university news editor. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @abarreira_dc.