Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer to speak at 2016 winter commencement

When UC Berkeley’s winter graduating class of 2016 gathers for commencement next month at Haas Pavilion, the campus hopes to add a little extra gold to the sea of students in blue and yellow.

Dana Vollmer, an Olympic swimmer and gold medalist, will be the keynote speaker for the winter commencement ceremony, the campus announced earlier this month.

Vollmer, 29, swam for UC Berkeley as a student and became the first American swimmer to earn a gold medal after giving birth.

After competing in the summer games in Athens and London, she thought she was ready to retire from swimming. But with the birth of her first child in 2015, Vollmer dove back into training while raising her new son. Eventually, she earned a spot on the U.S. team at the Rio Olympics this summer, where she won a bronze, silver and gold medal and helped set an American record in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

The student group who helps advise during the speaker selection, the Californians’ December commencement committee, drafted up a ranked list of 20 potential candidates for campus approval, according to the group’s student director Dianne Chung. After every speaker on the first list said they could not speak, however, the committee nominated five more speakers, including Vollmer and First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to Chung, the commitee’s first choice was J.K. Rowling and in its discussion of speakers, the commitee tried to avoid political controversy, referencing the controversial selection of political comedian Bill Maher — who had made criticizing comments about Islam — for the 2014 winter commencement.

The final decision was made by Danielle Wiskerson, who works in University Development and Alumni Relations and is the event manager for the ceremony.

“She has an inspiring story to share with our graduates, which is what we look for,” Wiskerson said. “She’s an alum, she’s an Olympian, she’s a mother.”

Vollmer could not be reached for comment. She now regularly delivers motivational speeches when she is not spending time in the pool or with her family.

Campus transfer student Jasmine Sadeghan said she is looking forward to Vollmer speaking because it will inspire her class to move on through life and accomplish their goals after graduation.

Sadeghan, who intends to graduate this winter, will be singing the national anthem at the commencement ceremony, a dream she has had since she was little.

Graduating campus senior Tomas Mournian will be the event’s student speaker. He returned to UC Berkeley in 2014 after attending in the late ’80s. When one of his classmates died of AIDS, Mournian left to dedicate himself to helping AIDS patients and working as a journalist.

On Dec. 18, he will graduate with an interdisciplinary studies major. Mournian said he was inspired to speak after the recent presidential election and wants to share a cautionary but uplifting message with the graduates.

“For me, it’s a huge personal accomplishment, it’s like closing a circle,” Mournian said. “People work really, really hard to get into Cal and to finish.”

