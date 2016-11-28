Things we wish were projected on the Campanile during Big Game week

Big Game is tragically over. And with it, the lights and projections that make our campus look so cool during Big Game week are gone. We at the Clog, however, are always planning ahead. In fact, we already have some suggestions for what’s to be projected on the Campanile next year during Big Game week. While we enjoyed seeing the classic Cal script, the Deathly Hallows symbol and a Storm Trooper helmet, we at the Clog know what should really be projected on the Campanile next year.

Oski

Because who doesn’t love everyone’s favorite Golden Bear? Now, Oski can watch you as you make your way back from Moffitt Library late at night. While you may not feel safe with Oski watching over you, we at the Clog can guarantee you that when Oski is projected onto the Campanile, he’ll always have your back.

Nicholas Dirks

You’d probably take Oski over Dirks in terms of who will be watching over you late at night, but we can guarantee that things will be pretty funny if Dirks’ face is projected on the Campanile during Big Game week. Now, you can use those Snapchat face filters on Dirks in a more fun and spirited way. Who wouldn’t want to see that unibrow when they look up into the sky? Sure, he won’t be chancellor at that point, but we can remember the good ol’ days.

Campanile

We at the Clog are big fans of Campanile-ception, so we’re suggesting that the Rally Committee projects an image of the Campanile onto the Campanile itself so it can finally have some company of its own kind. It might make the Campanile look a little narcissistic, but we’ll let it slide.

The Clog

Frats and sororities get their letters projected on the Campanile, but what about the Clog? We at the Clog want to feel a little bit of Campanile love too. After all, we’re basically its biggest fan club.

Contact Chloe Lelchuk at [email protected].