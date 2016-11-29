Cal to Action: Election result calls student activists, campus community to continue UC Berkeley’s tradition of public action

Our democracy is in turmoil. Forces many thought would never again find a foothold in mainstream America are beginning to surface in unimaginable ways. Indeed, Mario Savio’s words declared from atop a police car during the UC Berkeley Free Speech Movement in 1965 seem presciently relevant to the moment: “There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart that you can’t take part! You can’t even passively take part! And you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus — and you’ve got to make it stop!”

In the days after the election, I also found hope in people such as UC Berkeley graduate Lauren Bosin. Lauren is a nurse and new mom who commutes to work on public transportation every day. Like many of us, she was shaken by the election. But rather than wallow in the shock and sadness, one week later, she shared her post-election action plans.

In that short time, she gave money to organizations that support causes she felt were at risk, such as reproductive rights and refugee relief services, subscribed to a national newspaper to show her support for maintaining a free press, called her representative to voice her opposition to the early moves of the impending presidential administration and joined a women’s group committed to meeting monthly to plan and act. She shared how she would embody hope, community and connection in her daily life by putting down the phone and offering strangers a kind word and an empty seat during her daily commute. She vowed to be even more attentive to her patients and to share the therapeutic powers of her daughter’s smile with as many people as she could.

While I admire Lauren’s capacity to step into the present moment and act with both clarity and compassion, I am also not completely surprised. Berkeley’s tradition of organizing and acting to promote justice stretches back well over 50 years and often marks the members of our community — students, faculty members and staff — for a lifetime. And whether the moment calls for standing up for what’s right or leaning into the changes we wish to see through daily life choices, the members of our community consistently answer the call to action in both big and small ways.

Whether it’s civil rights, free speech, the Vietnam War or anti-Apartheid, the campus community has been steadfast in fighting against injustice and standing in the courage of our convictions. This historic moment calls for a new generation of servant leaders and committed activists to seize the torch and carry forward Berkeley’s longstanding legacy of public action for the greater good. In the wake of the election, the UC Berkeley Public Service Center, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017, has launched “Cal to Action,” a Facebook group that will share critical updates about the actions of the incoming presidential administration, and it will provide the campus community with opportunities to engage and support organizations and actions dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable. We’ll deepen our commitment to forging connections between “town and gown” by reaching out to our community partners to explore how we can learn, organize and act together. We’ll support our students’ civic activism, and standing on the principles of intellectual freedom, we’ll expose, critique and reject policies and practices that seek to target and harm any in our community.

The road ahead is uncharted and uncertain, but we will not be silent or lulled into complacency or allow fear to breed apathy. And in the deepest traditions of our university, we will continue to be among the light bearers fighting for a democracy that works for all. Fiat Lux.

Sandra Bass is the assistant dean of students and is the director of the UC Berkeley Public Service Center.