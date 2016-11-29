Search begins for permanent lead on UC Berkeley sexual misconduct cases

Chancellor Nicholas Dirks announced in a campuswide email Tuesday that the campus has begun searching for a permanent lead on campus sexual violence and sexual harassment cases.

The permanent lead will succeed Carla Hesse, who was appointed as the interim campus lead on sexual violence and sexual harassment, or SVSH, in April. The position was created last spring as part of series of campus reforms when several reports of sexual harassment arose among the campus faculty, including former UC Berkeley School of Law dean Sujit Choudhry and former campus vice chancellor for research Graham Fleming.

“The scope of the role has been expanded and further defined as we continue to strengthen our efforts to prevent sexual violence and sexual harassment (SVSH) and gender discrimination on our campus,” Dirks wrote in his email, adding that the position is a three-year half-time appointment.

According to the announcement, the permanent campus SVSH lead will be named Special Faculty Advisor to the Chancellor on Sexual Harassment/Sexual Violence and Campus Title IX Coordinator, and it will provide overarching management of the campus’s SVSH prevention programs. The lead will also raise awareness about SVSH on campus and ensure Title IX intercollegiate athletics compliance.

“We believe that this newly-defined position will greatly assist us in our efforts to provide a safe and welcoming working, learning and living environment for our campus community,” Dirks wrote in his email.

Programs such as the Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination — UC Berkeley’s Title IX office — and PATH to Care Center will still oversee day-to-day sexual misconduct prevention and response efforts, according to the email.

A call for nominations for the position will be sent out to the campus community within the next few weeks. A campus spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

