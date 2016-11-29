With Trump presidency, the path forward

Thoughts from an old lady who remembers 1968:

The election defeat is painful and disheartening. I entered college with the protests of 1968 and now am close to retiring from my job as a pediatrician. I also teach medical students. The recent protests by students and young people after the election focusing on defense of the vulnerable and support of those who need kindness made me proud. I also was forced to realize it is time for me to work on passing political lessons on to my young friends.

No one can give you power.

If someone gives it to you, it isn’t really yours. For eight years, there was a president who understood you and now you have to work to get back much of what you thought was guaranteed, including health care and the wonderful respect for the rainbow of diversity that most of you are so comfortable with. You had hoped to move on to the issues of student debt and income inequality, but now you are fighting a defensive strategy. I hope you do not have to learn how to send your friends out on an underground route to ex-patriot safety as was done for some draft dodgers.

What to do? Words from another century:

Don’t mourn, ORGANIZE.

If you want change, you are going to need to learn patience, discipline and, most of all, organization. Change doesn’t come cheap, and those you are up against have a lot of resources, money and power that you don’t have; but organization, numbers and good ideas can win.

While some look back at 1968 as a time of rapid change, the foundations of the various movements were built slowly and with a lot of work. Students for a Democratic Society was founded in 1962 when I was 13; UC Berkeley had the Free Speech protests in 1964. I first attended a march against the Vietnam War in 1967 and again in 1969. These marches were the result of the work of many, not just speakers who gave voice to our concerns, but also those who put together permits, sound systems and buses for transport.

The goals should be clear, understandable and winnable. At this point, it would be a great success to defend basic civil liberties for individuals, to maintain freedom of the press and protect reproductive rights. It will be very difficult to maintain free and fair elections in 2018 and 2020, but it must be hoped and fought for.

The strategy needs to be built on the understanding that your power is in organization, energy and smarts.

You need to make alliances. There are not enough of you, so you need to reach out. Start with the person next to you. I have memories of the admissions sit-in over minority admissions at my college in 1969. Not sure how to help, I asked what was needed. The simple response was, “We’re hungry.” So my friends and I did emergency fundraising and food collection. (There is a limit on what can be stolen from a college dining hall — something more practical was needed.) The point is that reaching out to others can get skills, help and talent that will expand what you can do. Start small and then expand.

You will need to particularly reach out to the rank and file police and younger military/veterans and listen to them. Student protests were not enough to change the country in the 1960s; the Vietnam Veterans Against the War significantly shifted national perception in a way that a students movement couldn’t.

The men and women serving law enforcement are ordinary people with problems similar to yours. They signed up “to protect and defend.” Respect them for that and remember no group can win without their support. Years ago, we thought having officers of color would change things, but problems are still there because those who control have not changed. It is the people in charge who fund, train, order and deploy who should be your focus.

You need to educate yourselves to the processes that will define your tactics. What was boring history and civics has now become a national tragedy. If you choose to build a strategy on votes, you need to understand how the other side slowly built up power. They strategically planned to take over state houses before 2010, thus allowing them to control the reapportionment that occurs every decade. Their control of redistricting and gerrymandering has resulted in control of Congress and the electoral college by a party that represents only the minority of our nation. They understand the failure of young people and minorities to vote in off-year elections. Obama did one of the most brilliant jobs in a century of creating alliances and of using technology to mobilize and fund a regular people’s campaign, but the failing off-year turnout trashed much of what he could have done. If your generation is going to move for change, you will need to learn this before 2018.

Tactics are the practical steps to implementation of strategy. These are the steps that need deadlines.

If you want to expand your movement, meet in small groups and make a list of likely contacts. It is useful to reach out over your winter break when you are home.

If you want to become educated on how to implement change, set up community teach-ins in December and January and learn the history and techniques of change and repression, as well as the boring civics of how the government really works.

Be prepared for Jan. 20, 2017. If you want to raise a different voice on that date, you need a clear agenda, contacts, speakers, locations and permits. Taking to the streets will not give communities a plan of action for the next four years. Trashing buildings is not a useful protest. Give voice to a strong plan for an alternative and make it clear that the real action to build our country is NOT in Washington. It is in each of OUR COMMUNITIES.

If you start this race well, you will be better prepared for the marathon you are facing. You will be facing years of work, and you need to prepare for 2018, 2020 and beyond.

The struggle of your generation has come together with a harshness and division that has already become ugly. My heart is with you.

Barbara Boardman is a pediatrician in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.