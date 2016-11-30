Thanksgiving break went by far too quickly, wouldn’t you all agree? There’s both good news and bad news. The good news is that there’s only one full week of school left, and the bad news is that finals are just around the corner. We all know this means that cramming for finals will begin very soon, that is, at least for those who really care about our GPAs. So even though we just finished gorging ourselves on three pieces of grandma’s famous pumpkin pie over Thanksgiving, there’s no shame in admitting we still need delicious desserts to brighten up those dreary marathon study days. And because we at the Clog are always on top of things, today we’ve combined two must-haves for finals studying, coffee and dessert, into a single, fantastic recipe for coffee Swiss roll cake.

What you’ll need:

For the coffee Swiss roll

1 cup cake flour, sifted

1/2 tsp salt

3 tsp baking powder

5 egg yolks

5 egg whites, room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup oil

1/2 cup water or milk

1/4 cup coffee (strength of flavor to your own preference)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

For the cream filling

1 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp granulated sugar

What you’ll do:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Place parchment paper on three 9×13 inch trays. Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Set aside. In another bowl, add egg yolks, oil, water or milk, coffee and sugar, mixing until combined. Add flour mixture to egg yolk mixture and mix with a handheld mixer until uniform in color. In a clean and dry bowl, pour in the egg whites. Start mixing with a handheld mixer until egg whites are frothy, then add about 1/4 cup sugar (about half of the sugar left). Continue mixing until soft peaks form and egg whites are white and fluffy looking. Add in the rest of the sugar gradually while continuing to mix. Carefully fold the egg whites into the flour and egg yolk mixture, making sure not to deflate the egg whites. Fold in the egg whites one-third at a time, making sure to use a rubber spatula. Scrape the outside borders of the bowl to make sure all ingredients get distributed evenly. Pour into the three prepared pans equally and evenly, then place in the oven. Bake for about 15 minutes, keeping an eye on the cake as it bakes. While the cakes are baking, make the cream filling. Pour the chilled heavy cream into a metal bowl, then add in the sugar. Beat with a handheld mixer until the heavy cream forms soft peaks. When the cakes are done, let them cool for an hour. After they have cooled, spread whipped cream across the cakes evenly, making sure to leave space at the edges of the cakes so that when you roll the cake, the filling won’t ooze out. After spreading the cream, carefully roll the cake up, using the longer side of the cake.

Hopefully, this dessert will keep you awake and make your study sessions just a bit more tolerable. Good luck, you’ve got this.

