Darryl Moore, Laurie Capitelli to step down after 12 years of service

After 12 years serving as Berkeley City Council members, Darryl Moore and Laurie Capitelli attended the last regular City Council meeting of their terms Tuesday after new community members were elected to their seats during the November general election.

During their time in office, both focused on creating opportunities for Berkeley youth and advocated for a variety of different pieces of city legislation. Councilmember-elects Cheryl Davila and Sophie Hahn won the District 2 and 5 seats, respectively.

As a sitting council member, Moore worked to establish the city’s affordable housing mitigation fee, which requires developers to pay money into the housing trust fund if they do not create a specified amount of on-site affordable housing, as well as legislation to promote environmental protection and equal academic opportunities for youth.

“Darryl Moore was totally committed to West Berkeley, the district he represented,” said Councilmember Susan Wengraf. “I think his district will surely miss him and the work that he did for our children as well.”

Moore also collaborated with members of the community — including Berkeley Unified School District, Berkeley Police Department and local nonprofits — to implement a violence prevention strategy and with other council members to create further affordable housing options for Berkeley residents.

Davila said in her new capacity she hopes to continue some of Moore’s projects, including his backpack giveaway program for local elementary school students. She noted, however, that she also wants to improve relations with constituents.

“During campaigning, a lot of people talked about the lack of responsiveness in (the District 2) office,” Davila said. “I plan to have office hours and be available to constituents. … I’m happy (about) the confidence that the constituents have bestowed on me.”

Moore appointed Davila to the Human Welfare and Community Action commission in 2009, which, according to Davila, was the reason she decided to run for office.

“That gave me the courage to do what I did, which is step up, stand up and speak up and run for public office,” Davila said. “I’ll be forever grateful to him for that.”

Moore will continue to work as a senior management analyst with Oakland Housing Authority, but he is unsure about his future in public service, according to a press release from his office.

“I want to thank the District 2 residents for having faith in me for the last 12 years, it’s an amazing district with all kinds of eclectic … interests,” Moore said at the meeting. “I … want to give my best wishes to Cheryl. You’re going to be a great leader of District 2 and I look forward to working with you.”

Capitelli, who has represented District 5 since 2004, did not re-run for his seat, which was also up for election this year. He ran for mayor but was ultimately defeated by District 4 Councilmember Jesse Arreguin.

“I’m at the end of 12 years here, and it’s been a great ride,” Capitelli said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “It’s been a blessing in my life to be able to serve this community.”

Capitelli promoted children’s health and education issues, led negotiations to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2018 and helped raise money for education as a Berkeley Public Schools Fund board member.

Wengraf said Capitelli had made a “real, very valuable impact” on Berkeley, citing his work pushing for the establishment of the sugar-sweetened beverage tax and to stop the closing of the Elmwood Theater. Wengraf added that he was extremely effective “behind the scenes” on the council.

Hahn said Capitelli had effectively represented business interests and the Chamber of Commerce but criticized his approach to addressing the homelessness issue in Berkeley.

“He has been a leader and promoting ideas about the homeless that I personally disagree with,” Hahn said. “I think (those ideas) have been harmful to the homeless and have hindered or set us back in our ability to actually effectively address the crisis for the homeless people themselves and for the rest of the community.”

In 2012, Capitelli voted in favor of placing a controversial local measure on the ballot that would have prohibited people from sitting on sidewalks in commercial districts between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The measure — which many community members said would create obstacles for the homeless community — was placed on the ballot but ultimately failed.

Going forward, Hahn said she intends to focus on issues of homelessness, affordable housing and active participation in government by Berkeley citizens.

At his final council meeting Tuesday, Capitelli thanked the Berkeley community for its engagement over the years.

“You challenge us, we listen to you,” Capitelli said to the crowd at the meeting. “For many of you, I don’t always vote the direction you want me to go, but I want you to know you’re heard.”

