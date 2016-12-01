Fantasy football recap: Week 12

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Week 12 stats: 313 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and six rush attempts for 26 yards versus the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13 matchup: Houston Texans

Rodgers catalyzed Green Bay to a Monday night victory versus Philadelphia, which snapped the Packers’ four-game losing streak. He connected with emerging wide receiver DaVante Adams for two first-half touchdowns and remained dialed in against a formidable Eagles defense. Rodgers has remained the driving force behind the Packers, keeping Green Bay competitive this season. The Packers now sit at a record of 5-6 and are only two games back of the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions, who are 7-4. Rodgers will look to keep up his sound play against the Texans’ premier pass defense in a must-win game Sunday.

Jared Goff, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 stats: 214 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception and one fumble lost versus the New Orleans Saints

Week 13 matchup: New England Patriots

The Rams have finally given the reigns of their struggling franchise to the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Goff showed flashes of his upside versus New Orleans, when he threw three first-half touchdown passes. Yet, in the second half, he and the Rams collectively were unproductive and ultimately lost to the Saints, 49-21. Los Angeles is now 4-7 after starting the season at 3-1 and is far from a contender in the playoff picture. Goff will continue to start, as the Rams need to see what they have in their young quarterback. In week 13, he faces off against one of the league’s best teams in the New England Patriots.

DeSean Jackson, wide receiver, Washington Redskins

Week 12 stats: four receptions for 118 receiving yards and one touchdown versus the Dallas Cowboys

Week 13 matchup: Arizona Cardinals

Jackson once again found his way into the end zone in a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Dallas. He looked like the D-Jax of old, burning the Cowboys’ secondary for a 67-yard touchdown in the second half. Jackson has seemed to find his way back into Washington’s passing attack and will look to build off these past few performances in week 13 versus Arizona. He faces a tough matchup versus the Cardinals, as their defense features two of the league’s elite players in Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu. He is by no means a weekly fantasy football starter but instead is a player that has the capabilities to still go off at any moment.

Marvin Jones, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

Week 12 stats: four receptions and 54 receiving yards versus the Minnesota Vikings

Week 13 matchup: New Orleans Saints

Jones reemerged in the Lions’ passing game by hauling in more than 50 yards receiving versus the Vikings. Yet, he was still ineffective with the targets he received during the course of the day. Jones was targeted 11 times but was only able to haul in four receptions. His fantasy dominance has become a memory of the past, and he now seems like a matchup-based starter for fantasy football owners. In week 13, he duels with an up-and-down Saints defense.

