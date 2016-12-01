Holiday gingerbread waffles

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s officially “socially acceptable” to start celebrating the holiday season. What breakfast is more festive than gingerbread waffles? The holiday spices are just what you need to have a wintry and festive morning.

What you’ll need:

3 cups of flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/8 cup pearl sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cups finely chopped candied ginger

6 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter

2 cups of nonfat milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

powdered sugar (for serving)

What you’ll do:

First, mix your dry ingredients and use a sifter or food processor to make sure that all the ingredients are completely blended together. This will make sure that the baking soda and baking powder are evenly distributed.

Pearl sugar is included in your dry ingredients and can be found in select stores and online. It works as an amazing way to have crunchy crystalized edges of the waffle. If you can’t get your hands on any y0u can substitute it for basic white sugar.

Next, either chop or pulse 1/3 of a cup of candied ginger. Make sure that these are in fine pieces so that they can spread out evenly among the batter.

Next, mix all of your wet ingredients (except for the pumpkin puree) in a separate bowl. Make sure that you chop your butter into small pieces. The butter should be chilled. It’s okay if the butter is still chunky, it wont’ blend completely evenly.

Next add your wet ingredients into your dry ingredients and mix it into a batter. Add your chopped candied ginger and pumpkin puree. The consistency of the batter will be on the thicker side.

Finally, butter your waffle iron and cook until golden brown depending on your waffle iron’s instructions.

This step is optional, but you can top off the waffles with homemade icing. Mix 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar with 1/8 cup of water. Drizzle on top and you have a delicious breakfast.

Enjoy!

