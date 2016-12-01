New York City on screen

Although NYC is known for frequent celebrity-sightings and run-ins, it’s landmarks and quaint locations are also often prominently featured in movies. Only after my six week excursion did I realize that my sister and I actually visited a lot of places seen in movies.

Hitch

I went to Columbia University twice every week for nearly six weeks, yet I never realized that the steps in front of the University Library were featured in “Hitch.” I would sit on the steps to eat my lunch, and little did I know that Will Smith sat on those very steps as a Columbia student in the movie!

Another spot featured in “Hitch” was the Bull statue located in the Financial District.

You’ve Got Mail

One of the cutest cafes my sister and I visited, Cafe Lalo, was featured in “You’ve Got Mail.” Cafe Lalo had amazing hot chocolates and pastries, and was the cafe in which Meg Ryan waited to meet the man she fell in love with, which happened to be Tom Hanks.

Sleepless in Seattle

A prominent scene in the movie “Sleepless in Seattle,” which also features Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, takes place in the Empire State Building. It’s fascinating to think about how many famous scenes, people, and events have taken place in the exact same spot I stood at!

New York City is such an enchanting city, and the more adventures and experiences I remember from my summer there, the more I miss it. I can’t wait to go back one day, but in the meantime, watching these movies is an exciting way for me to discover places I’ve already been or new places I need to still visit!

