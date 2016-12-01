Newsstands over newsfeeds

Social media platforms were once an effective and entertaining form of communication utilized to spread information and organize movements — from Occupy to Black Lives Matter. The same online platforms have evolved in such a way that they’re practically incomparable to their past selves. Social media platforms no longer foster effective communication that brings people and communities together but rather serve as vehicles of divisiveness that are driving people and communities further and further apart.

Misinformation and harsh rhetoric aimed toward one another have worked against the very mission of social media. Over the past 18 months, an increasing amount of users have been unfriending people to halt contact rather than befriending to extend.

The rise in the amount of online users that receive their news and other types of information from their social media accounts is the fuel that has ignited division. The tactic threatens our future for a harmonious and representative democracy because social media platforms do not provide users with a diverse perspective. In reality it provides users with the opposite — a tailored perspective. Therefore, receiving daily news through social media directs people into deeply isolated echo chambers, lessening the opportunity for productive dialogue down the road.

These echo chambers, otherwise known as newsfeeds, provide users with half-truths and misinformation — and at times, even biased lies, which end up taking life.

Hillary Clinton provides a prime example of how lies have taken life with the help of social media. Leading up to elections, an overwhelming amount of articles written by publications like Breitbart were re-tweeted and shared thousands of times and successfully convinced large factions to believe outrageously false narratives about Clinton. One of these narratives is she had openly, willingly and even found humor in defending an individual who was convicted with charges of rape.

It’s true that Clinton defended the individual, although the part of history that many are not aware of is that she rigorously petitioned not to do so. Despite Clinton’s efforts, the judge overseeing the case denied her request, meaning she was legally required to represent the defendant.

Unreliable publications spread false narratives purposely; they leave out larges portions of history to influence potential voters. And now with easy access to over a billion people through sites like Facebook and Twitter, unreliable publications are convincing an increasing amount of people to believe and spread their false narratives. This poses an open threat on the future of our democratic society.

The proliferation of false information prompted anger and outrage across the nation towards social media platforms and its responsibility in spreading misinformation following the elections. Outspoken critics tend to place the entire blame on the innovators and employees of the social media sites, which is misguided because these innovators and employees created our newsfeeds for entertainment purposes, not for users to utilize them as a substitute for newsstands.

Social media platforms need to be attentive toward cleaning up and flagging down fake news, as well as not contribute to the deepening political polarization. But the responsibility of being properly informed citizens ultimately lies with the people.

We need to be aware of how online platforms, even search engines like Google, use algorithms to provide users with content. Because of those algorithms, users are consistently exposed to biased information that aligns with their beliefs, which ultimately affects how people perceive and navigate the world around them.

Even when users attempt to diversify their online newsfeeds by following a wide range of media pages and journalists, that practice is insufficient to provide users with a diverse perspective because these sites are not designed to provide people with differing opinions. The algorithms powering our newsfeeds are designed to scour through the billions of people and information that is uploaded daily to provide users with the best content that’s mostly likely to keep them online and clicking away.

We need to become informed users of technology by actively taking the time and effort to understand how these systems operate and analyze the impact they have on our lives. We also need to step away from our screens, pick up a newspaper and engage in face-to-face, interpersonal forms of communication.

This series of columns began with a discussion of the years and active effort it took for me to overcome the preconceived notions I held from growing up in the Fox News echo chamber. When I published that column, I thought Fox News was the largest, loudest and most dangerous echo chamber one could fall into, but now I realize that its social media. Continuing along the current path of division that social media sites now perpetuate will make it impossible to empathize with one another in the future.

If there is one piece of advice I hope readers have received from this column over the past 10 weeks, it is to question all that is given and told to you. The truth is out there, somewhere, though it won’t be simply displayed on your social media newsfeeds. Most of the time it takes a journey to discover, but it is worth the trek.

Jay Chotirmal writes the Thursday column on media and societal discourse.