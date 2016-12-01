Reasons you should be more stressed

Internet memes and tumblr posts love to poke fun at the high levels of stress that cripple college students’ lives. While finals and debt are the frequent butt of these jokes, we at the Clog would like to remind you of even more things you should worry about. Sure, there are the obvious areas of procrastination and anxiety that bog down everyone’s day to day life. Boring tasks such as writing essays and doing laundry have become near constant areas of avoidance. However, there are far more things you should be worried about.

For instance, you desperately need to wash your backpack. Think of all of the disgusting places that thing has been. Many a time we’ve dropped our backpacks on the bathroom floor in desperation of not peeing our pants. You know the dread, when your bladder is about to explode and you can feel your urethral sphincters giving out inside of you. In a time of panic, you drop your burdensome backpack on the grimy ground and convince yourself that the toilet seats are clean enough to skip a cover, just this once. Never mind the fact that one of your most prized possessions is now sitting in a cesspool of germs. It’s basically swimming in scum from the bottoms of people’s shoes and sprinkles of their pee. To then go and carry those infectious diseases on your shoulders? Clearly, both you and your backpack are disgusting.

Next up on today’s list of forgotten tasks: It’s high time we all wash our sheets. Regardless of what activity happened between them, whether it be gettin’ freaky or just plain catching some z’s, clean sheets are a luxury that we can all afford. Going back to the great backpack infestation of 2016, there are also probably thousands of germs you’ve managed to track into bed. Unless you like sleeping with everything you’ve ever come in contact with in the outside world, wash your sheets, you lazy heathen.

Finally, call someone from home. Whether that be your friend or mother — we don’t care. Just reach out and show that you took time out of your disgusting and germ-infested life to think about them and see how they’re doing.

Honestly, this is probably the easiest task of all, considering the fact that we constantly have our phones glued to the palms of our hands. We know it’s difficult to unlock a phone without getting distracted by Facebook and Snapchat. But we believe in you, you can do it. Open your phone and focus on the green phone app. Make sure you aim for the little telephone icon and refuse to waver at all costs.

All of these newly uncovered areas of stress are tasks that you can complete instead of actually studying. Sure, they may not be as pressing as the other worries in your sad life, but they can be completed for a false sense of accomplishment. Which is all we really need.

Contact Amanda Chung at [email protected].