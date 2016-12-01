Students protest banks financing Dakota Access Pipeline

A group of student demonstrators marched from campus to Downtown Berkeley Thursday morning calling for banks to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Approximately 30 to 40 protestors congregated about 8:00 a.m. in front of Sproul Hall and continued to march down Bancroft before arriving outside the Wells Fargo on Shattuck Avenue and Center Street. The protest is part of a larger day of action aimed at drawing attention to the conditions of demonstrators protesting the pipeline at Standing Rock Indian Reservation — home to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who have alleged the pipeline’s approval violates the National Historic Preservation Act and threatens their sacred land and water supply.

According to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Frankel, five police officers were on location supervising the protest, which he said remained peaceful.

“It’s been very peaceful,” said Frankel. “We’re present and monitoring.”

BPD sent an alert about 10:45 a.m. advising vehicle drivers to exercise caution while driving downtown due to traffic congestion caused by the protest.

Contact Cassandra Vogel at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @cass_vogxz.