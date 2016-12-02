3 Surprises from College Football’s Regular Season

The final week of college football is upon us, signaling the upcoming bowl season and the start of rebuilding for teams that failed to make it to the postseason party. While some teams (Alabama and Ohio State) played at their predictably impressive levels, others (Notre Dame and Oregon) did not live up to the expectations of their fans all over the country. As analysts prepare to hand out end-of-the-season awards and look forward to the 40 games that will occupy our TV screens for the next five weeks, here are three surprise headlines from this year’s regular season.

1) The Fall of Texas, Baylor and Notre Dame (among others)

There was no shortage of upsets this year in college football, as teams like the Longhorns, Bears and Irish were among those who suffered unexpected defeats at the hands of unranked schools. Despite an exciting 50-47 double overtime victory against the Irish during week one, Charlie Strong’s Texas team faltered with two separate three-game losing streaks, and ended up finishing the year with a disappointing 5-7 record (seventh in the Big 12). The Longhorns freshman quarterback Shane Buechele and junior Heisman candidate running back D’Onta Foreman had tremendous seasons, and the team was ranked as high as No. 11 during week three against Cal. But five of Texas’s losses were decided by seven points or less, and Strong was replaced by former Houston coach Tom Herman this week.

Baylor, meanwhile, is still technically bowl eligible heading into this weekend’s game against West Virginia, but a five-game losing streak has seen the team drop from a peak No. 8 ranking to a very mediocre 6-5 overall record. All five losses have come against Big 12 foes, and the only thing the Bears are looking forward to is starting afresh with a new coach next season. The sexual assault scandal that resulted in the firing of head coach Art Briles has cast a shadow over the Bears’ football program, and despite a 6-0 beginning to the year, Baylor has reportedly become an unfavorable destination for high school recruits.

Perhaps the most disappointing team across college football, Brian Kelly’s Irish was seemingly more unlucky than sloppy this year. Every loss except for last weekend’s 45-27 defeat at No. 12 USC was decided by one score, and the team ranked No. 10 at the beginning of the year ultimately finished 4-8. Junior quarterback DeShone Kizer put together a solid overall season with a 26:9 touchdown-interception ratio, but the offense struggled with the game on the line on multiple occasions. Kizer led the offense to 50 points in a win against Syracuse early in the year only to put up a combined 13 points in back-to-back weeks against North Carolina State and Stanford. Although the team’s 4-8 record won’t sit well with the athletic director and head coach, expect the Irish to bounce back next season.

2) The Pac-12’s New Kings: Washington and Colorado

Say good-bye to Oregon, UCLA and even Stanford atop the Pac-12 standings. Both the Huskies and Buffaloes have had magical seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that they’ll slow down anytime soon. Head coaches Chris Petersen and Mike MacIntyre have led their teams to a No. 4 and No. 8 ranking respectively, resulting in a primetime matchup this Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Huskies sophomore quarterback Jake Browning and Buffaloes junior running back Phillip Lindsay have been fantastic all season, both earning spots on All-Pac 12 Teams and leading their squads to the brink of postseason glory. With a win Friday evening, the Huskies would become a favorite to qualify for this year’s College Football Playoff, while a win for the Buffaloes would likely result in one of the most unexpected Rose Bowl appearances the conference has ever seen. Colorado finished last season 1-8 in conference play and completely turned things around with an 8-1 conference record this year. Meanwhile, Browning became just the third player in Pac-12 history to throw 40 touchdown passes in a season, joining an elite club that includes former Cal quarterback Jared Goff and former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota. It should be a great matchup between the new kings of the Pac-12, both of whom will end up playing in great bowl games this winter no matter what happens this weekend.

3) A Rough Year for Running Backs

Aside from Foreman and San Diego State’s senior running back Donnel Pumphrey, this year’s Heisman race has featured a lack of running backs, contrary to last year’s tight competition between Alabama’s Derrick Henry and Stanford’s now junior Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey finally got things going a bit over the last few weeks of the season after a slow start, but other big names such as Florida State’s junior Dalvin Cook, Clemson’s junior Wayne Gallman and Oregon’s junior Royce Freeman never reached that second gear. Instead, the Heisman conversation has been dominated by an abundance of quarterbacks and even a few receivers such as Oklahoma’s senior Dede Westbrook. It’s likely that this year’s Heisman finalists will not feature a running back, shocking in a year that had so many returning stars. Many of these names will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft this winter, and a new generation of tailbacks should take form next season.

