A gawky goodbye

I wouldn’t call myself antisocial, but the motto “no new friends” has always seemed a little too relevant to my life. So when my friend invited me over the other day and I was bombarded with the unexpected presence of other, only somewhat familiar humans, I knew that it was going to be a rough time.

I had been doing pretty well for the most part — laughing at their jokes even though they weren’t that funny and pretending that I wasn’t terrified when my friend left for the bathroom, stranding me alone in a sea of relatively unknown faces for a full two minutes — that is, until I was ready to leave.

If there’s one thing I hate more than being surprised by social gatherings, it’s the act of leaving surprise social gatherings.

See, these people were nice, like really nice, and they were close with each other too. So, had I been a legitimate member of their friend group, my departure would’ve been met with warm hugs and cheerful affirmations and exaggerated promises to meet again soon. But, as I was really only a peripheral member, certain invisible walls still existed between these — again very nice — people and me.

After telling my friend I was leaving and hugging her goodbye, there followed a palpably awkward pause while I decided how to proceed with her friends.

As much as I would’ve liked to slip out quietly and completely unnoticed, foregoing the goodbye seemed rather out of the question. I was trained from a very young age that goodbyes are not only necessary, but the end all be all in terms of showing respect. If I ever left for school without a hug and a kiss goodbye to my father, a serious talk would ensue. And there would likely be yelling.

So, seeing as I had at least moderate respect for these semi-familiar acquaintances, I felt I should acknowledge my own leaving. I just wasn’t sure exactly how to go about it. The first girl was relatively painless because she went in for the hug right away — it caught me off guard a little, but there was only mild discomfort in the exchange.

But then came the little subgroup of guys in the corner. I walked over, trying my best not to be obnoxious and rude with the interruption of my departure, and stammered out a, “Hey I’m gonna go …” and then followed it with a wave, knowing instantly that waving was completely unnecessary when we were standing only two feet apart and I had probably just sabotaged any chance I had of not looking completely idiotic.

The first guy interpreted the wave as a handshake but, seeing as I have never been able to read people’s body language, I thought he was going in for the hug. I panicked, obviously, and tried to withdraw the hug and replace it with an outstretched hand (bad move, Julia). But it was too late, and he had already seen my attempt at hugging him, which ended up transforming this already awkward series of movements between us into an entirely out of character “bro hug” — where a handshake transitions into an off-balance one-armed hug that kind of resembles two people bumping into each other.

Guys No. 2 and 3 looked so uncomfortable just witnessing the exchange that I resolved to do a catch-all wave-nod to them and everyone else in the room so I could escape immediately and salvage what little of my dignity was left.

I realized on my way home, though, that I didn’t care if I was terrible at goodbyes because I firmly believe that the ends of things are always the worst anyway.

Everyone expects some wonderful grand finale with the perfect amount of closure, something they’ll remember and hold onto until the memory is lost completely. There’s a heightened pressure drawn from this expectation that, for me, usually results in an ending that captures only the full extent of my awkwardness.

But even when endings perfectly capture the essence of the thing itself — in a way that is beautiful and elegant and altogether right — that feeling of loss still lingers because endings necessarily mean that something is over. Even the bittersweet nostalgia that follows carries more sadness than anything else.

And every goodbye is like its own mini ending. So it may seem trivial, the fact that I’m terrible at goodbyes, because what’s the big deal about an ending as insignificant as leaving a group of people that I barely even know? But, my friends, the devil’s in the details.

Alright, see ya.

Julia Bertolero writes the Friday blog on the details of everyday life. Contact her at [email protected].